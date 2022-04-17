ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Man City boss Pep Guardiola has crashed cars worth a massive £460,000 since taking over at the Etihad

By Richard Moriarty
 1 day ago

PEP Guardiola might be the driving force behind Manchester City but he could do with a few lessons behind the wheel.

The Premier League boss, whose side are on the right road to retaining their title, has got through four cars since moving to the North West.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4Q28_0fBoUiO100
Pep Guardiola has damaged four cars since moving to Manchester in 2016 Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DKvXy_0fBoUiO100
Pep has a reputation of being a hapless driver Credit: 2014

Road hog Pep, 51, has damaged an £80,000 black Mercedes GLE, a £150,000 Range Rover, a £200,000 silver Bentley GTX700 and a £30,000 Mini Cooper.

Authors Lu Martin and Pol Ballus write in Pep’s City: The Making Of A Superteam: “Today he’s behind the wheel of his black Mercedes.

"He has a reputation from his Barcelona days of being a hapless driver and this is his fourth car he has owned since coming to Manchester.

“His wing mirrors don’t survive for long and he’s also managed to fill a diesel Range Rover with petrol and mangle a silver Bentley.”

A source said: “Pep is brilliant at many things but driving doesn’t appear to be one of them.

"He’s struggled with the roads in Manchester and had a couple of bumps.”

In November 2018, The Sun on Sunday told how Pep had a car share with backroom staff.

It saw the Spaniard, who arrived at City in 2016, travel to City’s training ground in a £28,000 Nissan Leaf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1Bnb_0fBoUiO100
He crashed a £200,000 silver Bentley like this one
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gJJUe_0fBoUiO100
Pep also mangled the mirrors of his £80,000 black Mercedes GLE Credit: 2014
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ZiZS_0fBoUiO100
The Premier League boss managed to fill a diesel Range Rover with petrol

