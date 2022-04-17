ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Soaking up the last of the Easter sun! Beaches and beauty spots are packed as temperatures soar to 21C on four-day weekend...before cloud and rain sweep in tomorrow

By Charlotte Mclaughlin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

British people have hit beaches and beauty spots up and down the country today as the mercury looks likely to hit 21C on Easter Sunday amid scorching bank-holiday temperatures – before miserable weather of cloud and rain sweeps in tomorrow.

Showers will return by Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Office has said, with the weather starting to become cooler from Monday.

After an early morning with some mist and fog today, Easter Sunday is set to be a fine day with some 'spells of sunshine', the forecaster said.

It will feel 'rather warm' in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of at least 19C and some hazy patches in the west of the country.

Temperatures could even reach 20 to 21C in the south of the country.

It will feel 'rather warm' in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of between 20C to 21C likely and some hazy patches in the west of the country.

By the evening, rain will start to arrive from the west as Monday only reaches highs of 17C and the weather gets colder by the end with the rest of the week.

People were seen out today queuing to get down the Durdle Door in Dorset, enjoying the bright sunshine on the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset and having picnics underneath cherry blossom trees during sunny weather in Greenwich Park in London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dnnca_0fBoTjEX00
British people will be able to bask in 21C on Easter Sunday as a bout of scorching bank-holiday weather continues today – before miserable weather of cloud and rain looks likely to hit tomorrow. Pictured: The South West coast path is packed with holidaymakers as visitors flock to Durdle Door in Dorset today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9uXT_0fBoTjEX00
After an early morning with some mist and fog today, Easter Sunday is set to be a fine day with some 'spells of sunshine', the forecaster said. Pictured: Families enjoy the bright sunshine on the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset on Easter Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gJPbz_0fBoTjEX00
By the evening, rain will start to arrive from the west as Monday only reaches highs of 17C and the weather gets colder by the end with the rest of the week. Pictured: A group sit together underneath cherry blossom trees during sunny weather in Greenwich Park in London today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39osT1_0fBoTjEX00
Showers will return by Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Office has said, with the weather starting to become cooler from Monday. Pictured: The beach is busy as holidaymakers flock to Durdle Door in Dorset to enjoy the scorching hot sunshine on Easter Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QFdof_0fBoTjEX00
It will feel 'rather warm' in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of at least 19C and some hazy patches in the west of the country. Temperatures could even reach 20 to 21C in the south of the country. Pictured: The South West coast path is packed with holidaymakers as visitors flock to Durdle Door in Dorset to enjoy the scorching hot sunshine on Easter Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dh1Ii_0fBoTjEX00
Showers will return by Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Office has said, with the weather starting to become cooler from Monday

A Met Office spokesman told the MailOnline that the weather could hit 20C and 21C today in some areas and though it will get colder later in the week, the weather will mostly be fine.

He added there will be 'plenty of sunshine' and 'a few showers' on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And said the weather is just returning to normal for April after the summery weather the UK has experienced for the last week.

Marco Petagna, a spokesperson for the weather agency, told the PA news agency: 'The idea is temperatures gradually just creeping down each day for the next few days across the UK.

'But today there's plenty of fine weather still around - most areas seeing some warm sunshine, looking at temperatures of sort of high teens locally to 20 or 21.

'The central belt of Scotland could locally get to 20, locally in England and Wales could get to 20-21 as well.

'But [it will be] slightly cooler out towards the west - Northern Ireland, western Scotland and the far west of Wales and Cornwall seeing some rain coming - so for them some slightly more unsettled weather.

'But for most areas, we're staying fine today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1THOOV_0fBoTjEX00
A Met Office spokesman told the MailOnline that the weather could hit 20C and 21C today in some areas and though it will get colder later in the week, the weather will mostly be fine. Pictured: Families are out enjoying the Easter Sunday sunshine at Hatton Locks in Warwickshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cSVbc_0fBoTjEX00
Marco Petagna, a spokesperson for the weather agency, told the PA news agency: 'The idea is temperatures gradually just creeping down each day for the next few days across the UK. Pictured: People enjoy a sunny Easter Sunday sailing on the River Thames in Wallingford, Oxfordshire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTYr3_0fBoTjEX00
Easter Monday will see some scattering of showers and it will be slightly cooler as temperatures start to drop, he said. Pictured:  People enjoy the sun on Weston-super-mare beach today
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieX0c_0fBoTjEX00
Mr Petagna warned of high levels of pollen for those with hay fever while UV levels are moderate with the 'sun as strong now as during August'.  Pictured: Blossoming cherry trees in Greenwich Park, London

Mr Petagna said rain will push in from the west overnight, which will be 'weakening' as it goes so the far east may stay dry.

Easter Monday will see some scattering of showers and it will be slightly cooler as temperatures start to drop, he said.

'The further south and southeast you go the better chances to stay fine again but [it will be] slightly cooler tomorrow at 19 in the southeast, low to mid-teens elsewhere,' Mr Petagna added.

Mr Petagna warned of high levels of pollen for those with hay fever while UV levels are moderate with the 'sun as strong now as during August'.

While Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will hit lows of 12C and are much more likely to be hit by more of the wetter weather.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybq7K_0fBoTjEX00
Mr Petagna warned of high levels of pollen for those with hay fever while UV levels are moderate with the 'sun as strong now as during August'. Pictured: Sola Awoberu enjoys the blossoming cherry trees in Greenwich Park, London

A strengthening easterly wind by Thursday will also give a cooler feel later in the week but it will stay dry and bright in the main.

Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist, said: 'Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.

'However, a low-pressure system will affect the northwest of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds and rain in the northwest, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast.

'There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.

'However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ue3xs_0fBoTjEX00
Forecasters say Easter Sunday will be cooler, with showers confined mainly to the north and west ahead of a wetter Monday. Pictured: Two women sunbathing on Wimbledon Common, south west London on Good Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445mRR_0fBoTjEX00
Although today is expected to be slightly cooler, temperatures are still expected to reach 19C for sunbathers and staycationers in parts of southern and central England. Pictured: Two women having a picnic in the warm sunshine on Wimbledon Common, south west London yesterday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIS8M_0fBoTjEX00
Amid the record temperatures, Easter holiday destinations like Majorca, Ibiza and Greece had only highs of between 16C and 20C. Pictured: The beach is packed as families and sunbathers flock to the seaside resort of Lyme Regis in Dorset on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4085Sb_0fBoTjEX00
The mercury hit 23.4C in St James's Park in central London on Good Friday afternoon, the Met Office said, making it hottest day of the year so far - and warmer than California. Pictured: Showgirls from the Viking Talk of the Coast Show in Blackpool on Saturday

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge, said on Saturday: 'Sunday is mostly dry across the vast majority of the country, apart from the far west, but it will turn slightly cloudy as the day goes on.

'It will be more milky sunshine, because we'll have very high level clouds coming in. But it will still be bright and dry and a little bit cooler.

'We will see some rain across predominantly Wales, northwest England and western Scotland, but by the time most people are up, it will be dry.'

There will not be an evenly spready to the colder aspects of the weather with London and southeast being between 14C and 17C for much of the week.

The mercury hit 23.4C in St James's Park in central London on Good Friday afternoon, the Met Office said, making it hottest day of the year so far - and warmer than California. Cardiff also saw very good weather with 21.2C being recorded by the weather service.

The new high beat the previous record of 20.8C set in central London on March 23 and at Treknow in Cornwall on March 25.

Amid the record temperatures, Easter holiday destinations like Majorca, Ibiza and Greece had only highs of between 16C and 20C.

Although today is expected to be slightly cooler, temperatures are still expected to reach 19C for sunbathers and staycationers in parts of southern and central England.

Forecasters say Easter Sunday will be cooler, with showers confined mainly to the north and west ahead of a wetter Monday.

The Met Office forecast describes conditions for the next week as 'increasingly warm' with 'sunny spells Wednesday interspersed with cloudier periods and scattered showers. Thursday and Friday largely dry and bright. Morning mist and fog patches likely, slower to clear around coasts.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Hay fever warning as temperatures soar to 21C and pollen levels spike

Hay fever sufferers have been warned their symptoms may get worse in the UK’s sunny weather, with forecasters saying this could reach up to 20C over the next few days. Experts have said warmer temperatures could cause tree pollen levels to spike - which could lead to more sneezing, runny noses and itchiness among the Britons allergic to it.The Met Office forecast “unseasonably warm” weather across much of the UK this week, with temperatures of at least 19C in some areas on Wednesday.Warm sunny spells are expected throughout the rest of the week, with temperatures remaining above average in the...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

A Mix of Sun & Clouds This Weekend With Showers At Times

Tonight, partly cloudy. Around 40°. Saturday, a sunny start before increasing clouds for the afternoon. A few showers and even some thunder possible Saturday evening. Any thunderstorm activity could produce small hail. High temps in the 50s. Saturday night, evening showers and storms end. Partly cloudy overnight. Around 40°.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Nor’easter could hit N.J. with heavy rain after freezing temps

After showers fell over parts of New Jersey on Saturday evening, the state saw a dip in temperatures which could make way for a stronger storm. As the Easter weekend winds down, forecasters say a coastal storm could still shift into a strong nor’easter late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the Garden State and potential snow and ice to parts of Pennsylvania, New York State and northern New England.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

The UK’s Exceptionally Warm Easter Weekend Is Expected To Come to an End

After an abnormally warm Easter weekend, Monday is predicted to bring a decrease in temperatures and rain to several parts of the UK. On Sunday, temperatures were predicted to reach the high teens, with the chance of even higher in the south, following Good Friday, which was the hottest day of the year so far with 23.4C recorded in London's St James's Park.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Sunday#Brits#Easter Weekend#Bask#British#The Met Office#Mailonline
Daily Mail

Good luck finding a space! Brits scramble to beauty spots and beaches to make the most of the good Easter weather on last day of bank holiday before -3C frost

Car parks across Britain were packed today as families squeezed the last drop of joy out of the sunny Easter Weekend - ahead of sub zero frost predicted later this week. Scenic locations along the coast have been filled with sun-seekers in their trunks and swimming costumes and most of them appear to have travelled there by car.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Temperatures set to cool off over next few days, but sunshine to stay

Forecasters say the warm spell will cool off from Monday but the UK will generally still enjoy sunny dry conditions. The UK is set to see temperatures cool down from Monday after a warm and bright Easter weekend. Forecasters say Britons will still enjoy sunny dry conditions over the next...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

More wintry weather on the way for first weekend of April as warning issued

More wintry weather is on the way this weekend, the Met Office has warned.The national forecaster has issued a yellow weather warning for ice which could cause “some injuries from slips and falls” and “possible travel disruption” in eastern areas on Saturday morning.Covering the eastern half of the country including the Scottish Borders, Northumberland, Durham, North Yorkshire, the East Riding of Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, the warning lasts from midnight until 10am on Saturday.It follows a frosty start to April across much of the UK on Friday with the mercury dropping to as low as -8C, which was recorded in Tulloch...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
Country
Greece
The US Sun

Weather forecast LIVE: ‘Scandinavian shiver’ to come bringing heavy rain & bitter winds as Easter heatwave ends

A ‘SCANDINAVIAN shiver’ is following our ‘Saharan sizzle’ – as Britain goes from hotter than 20C Valencia, Spain, to colder than 18C Oslo, Norway. Snow is due in Scotland’s Highlands tomorrow – and weathermen have warned of frost in northern England and Scotland from Wednesday with nights in low single figures even elsewhere.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK predicted to be warmer than Greece and Turkey during Easter weekend

The UK is predicted to be warmer than Greece and Turkey over the weekend as temperatures soar to 23C (73.4F).Met Office forecasters have said the warm weather parts of England saw on Friday is expected to expand further across the nation, rather than being concentrated on one area, on Saturday.The mercury hit 23.4C (74.1F) in St James’s Park in central London on Good Friday afternoon, making it hotter than California, with the rest of the warm weather being concentrated in the South East.The latest view from above is showing an fine start to the day for many🌤️ however cloudier skies...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Temperatures to plunge from Easter Monday after 21C bank holiday highs

Britons have been basking in bank holiday sunshine, with more to come before temperatures plunge next week. Met Office forecasters expect 20-21C highs in the south of England on Easter Sunday, in a third day of good weather for holidaymakers.Good Friday saw the warmest day of the year so far with 23.4C recorded in St James’s Park in London.But temperatures will start to drop from Easter Monday with some scattered rain and cloud moving in over the week.Marco Petagna, a spokesperson for the weather agency, said: “The idea is temperatures gradually just creeping down each day for the next few...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Above-average temperatures expected on Easter Sunday

The UK is expected to have warmer weather than usual on Easter Sunday as the spate of high temperatures continues.Forecasters have said temperatures are expected to reach highs of 19C (66.2F) and lower across England and Wales on Sunday, while Monday could see temperatures up to 16C (60.8F) in East Anglia.According to the Met Office, the daytime average in the UK for April is highs of 13C (55.4F) in theSouth East and West, while elsewhere sees highs of 12C (53.6F) and 11C (51.8F).Sunday could see some mist and fog at the start before the day turns drier with sunshine in...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Good Friday weather: UK basks on hottest day of year so far

The UK has recorded the hottest day of the year so far on Good Friday as the sun came out at the start of the Easter Bank Holiday weekend. The temperature hit 23.4C (74.1F) in London's St James's Park, the Met Office said, beating the previous year high of 20.8C in March.
ENVIRONMENT
WNYT

Heavy, wet snow for the hills and mountains tonight

Confidence is increasing for accumulating snow in the hills and mountains Monday night into Tuesday morning, as a complex storm system is expected to track up the coast. Showers will start of as rain showers but will transition to a mix of rain and snow or just snow as temperatures drop to near and below freezing overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

338K+
Followers
31K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy