Soaking up the last of the Easter sun! Beaches and beauty spots are packed as temperatures soar to 21C on four-day weekend...before cloud and rain sweep in tomorrow

British people have hit beaches and beauty spots up and down the country today as the mercury looks likely to hit 21C on Easter Sunday amid scorching bank-holiday temperatures – before miserable weather of cloud and rain sweeps in tomorrow.

Showers will return by Tuesday and Wednesday, the Met Office has said, with the weather starting to become cooler from Monday.

After an early morning with some mist and fog today, Easter Sunday is set to be a fine day with some 'spells of sunshine', the forecaster said.

It will feel 'rather warm' in the afternoon with a maximum temperature of at least 19C and some hazy patches in the west of the country.

Temperatures could even reach 20 to 21C in the south of the country.

By the evening, rain will start to arrive from the west as Monday only reaches highs of 17C and the weather gets colder by the end with the rest of the week.

People were seen out today queuing to get down the Durdle Door in Dorset, enjoying the bright sunshine on the beach in Bournemouth, Dorset and having picnics underneath cherry blossom trees during sunny weather in Greenwich Park in London.

A Met Office spokesman told the MailOnline that the weather could hit 20C and 21C today in some areas and though it will get colder later in the week, the weather will mostly be fine.

He added there will be 'plenty of sunshine' and 'a few showers' on Tuesday and Wednesday.

And said the weather is just returning to normal for April after the summery weather the UK has experienced for the last week.

Marco Petagna, a spokesperson for the weather agency, told the PA news agency: 'The idea is temperatures gradually just creeping down each day for the next few days across the UK.

'But today there's plenty of fine weather still around - most areas seeing some warm sunshine, looking at temperatures of sort of high teens locally to 20 or 21.

'The central belt of Scotland could locally get to 20, locally in England and Wales could get to 20-21 as well.

'But [it will be] slightly cooler out towards the west - Northern Ireland, western Scotland and the far west of Wales and Cornwall seeing some rain coming - so for them some slightly more unsettled weather.

'But for most areas, we're staying fine today.'

Mr Petagna said rain will push in from the west overnight, which will be 'weakening' as it goes so the far east may stay dry.

Easter Monday will see some scattering of showers and it will be slightly cooler as temperatures start to drop, he said.

'The further south and southeast you go the better chances to stay fine again but [it will be] slightly cooler tomorrow at 19 in the southeast, low to mid-teens elsewhere,' Mr Petagna added.

Mr Petagna warned of high levels of pollen for those with hay fever while UV levels are moderate with the 'sun as strong now as during August'.

While Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales will hit lows of 12C and are much more likely to be hit by more of the wetter weather.

A strengthening easterly wind by Thursday will also give a cooler feel later in the week but it will stay dry and bright in the main.

Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist, said: 'Most people will see some spells of decent bank holiday weather this weekend, and it will feel warm in places, particularly for the first half of the Easter break.

'However, a low-pressure system will affect the northwest of the UK later Sunday, bringing unsettled weather to the north with some strong winds and rain in the northwest, which could impact driving conditions for some, but further south it will be drier, especially in the southeast.

'There will be varying amounts of cloud, but temperatures are widely likely to be above average for the time of year, although low cloud might keep temperatures lower in coastal areas.

'However, where the sun comes out people can expect some very pleasant spring conditions.'

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge, said on Saturday: 'Sunday is mostly dry across the vast majority of the country, apart from the far west, but it will turn slightly cloudy as the day goes on.

'It will be more milky sunshine, because we'll have very high level clouds coming in. But it will still be bright and dry and a little bit cooler.

'We will see some rain across predominantly Wales, northwest England and western Scotland, but by the time most people are up, it will be dry.'

There will not be an evenly spready to the colder aspects of the weather with London and southeast being between 14C and 17C for much of the week.

The mercury hit 23.4C in St James's Park in central London on Good Friday afternoon, the Met Office said, making it hottest day of the year so far - and warmer than California. Cardiff also saw very good weather with 21.2C being recorded by the weather service.

The new high beat the previous record of 20.8C set in central London on March 23 and at Treknow in Cornwall on March 25.

Amid the record temperatures, Easter holiday destinations like Majorca, Ibiza and Greece had only highs of between 16C and 20C.

Although today is expected to be slightly cooler, temperatures are still expected to reach 19C for sunbathers and staycationers in parts of southern and central England.

Forecasters say Easter Sunday will be cooler, with showers confined mainly to the north and west ahead of a wetter Monday.

The Met Office forecast describes conditions for the next week as 'increasingly warm' with 'sunny spells Wednesday interspersed with cloudier periods and scattered showers. Thursday and Friday largely dry and bright. Morning mist and fog patches likely, slower to clear around coasts.'