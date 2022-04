Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. It’s already been a long winter, but as always, we can still look forward to spring. Whether you want to enjoy walking in bare feet again on a sunny beach or be dazzled by a kaleidoscope of wildflowers in bloom, travel is a great way to decompress and reconnect — with nature, with loved ones or just with our own thoughts.

TRAVEL ・ 28 DAYS AGO