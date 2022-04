Fact checked on April 13, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. Treating certain COVID-19 patients virtually—rather than in person—can help the strain on medical facilities and healthcare providers while still safely managing the illness, new research shows. The findings may offer a path to relief for hospitals, clinics, and providers across the country who have been overwhelmed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

