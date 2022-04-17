ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Men Facing Charges After Chinatown Shooting Leaves 2 People Critically Injured

BOSTON (CBS) — Two men are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Chinatown early Sunday morning. Boston Police say two suspects were arrested after a car led officers on a chase that ended with a crash in Charlestown.

The shooting took place near Beach and Oxford Streets around 2:30 a.m. Police said the men who were shot were both in their early 30s.

A car matching the description of the suspect’s was found by officers near Atlantic Avenue and Kneeland Street.

Officers attempted to pull the car over but they refused to stop. Police said they watched it go through multiple red lights as it continued to flee. At the Sullivan Square rotary in Charlestown, the car lost control and ended up on its side.

Three people were taken from the car and transported to a local hospital because of their injuries sustained in the crash.

A gun and ammunition were found in the car, police said.

Ven Bunton, 23, of Lowell, was arrested and unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of assault and battery with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without a License.

Alexio Carmello-Marquez, 24, of Tampa, FL, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and fugitive from justice.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court. The third person in the car was not charged.

“Once again we have bullets flying on a Boston street, victims clinging to life, and police acting fast to apprehend individuals who not only had guns but had just demonstrated no hesitation to use them. We’ll continue to prosecute the people who use guns and the people who supply them,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

