The Vikings lean on 'small ball' and sound pitching to defeat the visiting Falcons.After seeing their seven-game win streak snapped with a 10-4 loss to Sunset April 4, the Forest Grove softball team wasted little time picking up the pieces, capping three straight wins with a 7-1 victory over Liberty in their Pacific Conference opener Friday, April 15, at Forest Grove High School. The Vikings broke a 1-1 tie with four runs in the third inning, added two more in the fourth, then left the rest to the pitching duo of Rylie Arruda and Ella Taplin, who repeatedly worked their...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO