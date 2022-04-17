Worldwide Barbershop Harmony Society awards five Oregon singers

A cappella singing group shares state history through compositions, researched narrative.

Barbershop Harmony Society, a now-worldwide organization formerly known as the Society for the Preservation and Encouragement of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America Inc., recently awarded certificates of accomplishment to members of an Oregon quartet and even bigger ensemble that presents Northwest history in an exciting and entertaining way.

Five Oregon singers recently received their Barbershop Polecat Awards for exceptional effort in learning and performing important songs of America.

Oregon's History Minstrels is a performing-arts a cappella singing group that shares Oregon's history through original barbershop compositions and researched narrative. Their performances have been held up and down the Willamette Valley. They serenaded Gov. Kate Brown as she signed into law Oregon's first Gov. Tom McCall Day on March 22.

The troupe consists of 12 singers all trained in various venues of performance and accurate storytelling. Their next performance will be May 17 at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby, where the group often performs in support of city events.

Other "Showboat" events will be held while members sing and entertain Oregonians on sternwheelers and commercial tour vessels of the Willamette River.

People of all ages interested in learning from award-winning artists and musician Dr. Jeff Nelson should call him at 530-852-1143 or contact Jerry Herrmann at 503-260-3432.

