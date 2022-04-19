POLICE UPDATE: Two dead, eight others injured in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side

UPDATE 2:44 P.M. 4/19/22 - Pittsburgh Police has updated the number of people shot in the mass shooting on Suismon Street in the North Side.

A ninth gunshot victim was taken to a hospital and arrived in stable condition.

UPDATE 5:30 P.M. 4/18/22 - Airbnb says it plans to take legal action against the person who booked the home where the shooting took place.

" Airbnb strictly bans parties , and we condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence and the tragic loss of life," a spokesperson said in a statement. "Yesterday we confirmed the booking guest has been issued a lifetime ban from Airbnb, and today we can confirm that we plan to pursue affirmative legal action against this individual."

The company says it continues to work with Pittsburgh Police and Mayor Ed Gainey.

UPDATE 3:29 P.M. 4/18/22 - According to Pittsburgh Police, officials were at the home prior to the shooting on Sunday morning.

In a press release, a Zone 1 officer responded to a noise complaint at 11 p.m. Saturday night from that address where the party was.

The officer asked to see the homeowner and the male came downstairs to see police. Officers could not see the party from the ground floor.

The male was asked to turn the music down and he complied. If officers were to be called back, the party would've been shut down.

Police say there were no more noise complaints or ordinance calls at the address.

UPDATE 1:52 P.M. 4/18/22 - NewsRadio KDKA has now learned that 17-year-old Jaiden Brown was a student in the Woodland Hills School District. Acting Superintendent Daniel Castagna sent home a letter to parents Monday afternoon.

UPDATE 7:35 P.M. 4/18/22 - Two teens are dead, another eight people have injuries after more than 90 shots were fired at a party early Sunday on the North Side. The gunfire erupted just after midnight at an AirBnB rental in the 800 block of Suismon Street. As many as 200 people were there, many of them underage.

The victims are Matthew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown. Both were 17-years-old. Authorities believe there were several shooters and they're asking anyone with information about that to contact Pittsburgh Police.

Meanwhile, four Pittsburgh Public school students were injured in the shooting. As a result, all schools in the district will be on modified lockdown today. Only those with scheduled appointments are permitted to enter school buildings.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey has issued the following statement in regards to Sunday's shooting on the North Side:

“First and foremost, our hearts and our prayers go out to the victims’ families, their loved ones, and our entire city today. Thank you to our first responders, our public safety officials, and to all the hospital and EMS workers providing care to the victims.

We are using all available resources to find those responsible for this incident. Thank you to the community members who have already reached out with their information, and if you know something, say something - please call Major Crimes at 412-323-7161.

At least 10 gunshot victims, two lives lost, and hundreds of lives forever changed, because we have yet to pass meaningful legislation to lessen the amount of guns in our streets or provide the much-needed resources to communities desperately need. The time is now for us to move with a sense of urgency to bring justice to the victims and peace to our city.

We have been working on our approach to address gun violence in our city over the past several weeks. Now we will be calling a meeting with public safety and key community leaders to introduce our All In Citywide approach to public safety to get their feedback so we can build a path forward together.

It is critical that we come together now to help reduce the violence currently happening while we begin to do the long-term work of ending the culture of violence that is enabling the senseless loss of life we are experiencing today.

We must say no more and never again.”

UPDATE 1:45 P.M. 4/17/22 - NewsRadio KDKA obtained a statement from Airbnb.

"We share the Pittsburgh community’s outrage regarding this tragic gun violence. Our hearts go out to all who were impacted -- including loved ones of those who lost their lives, injured victims and neighbors.

Airbnb strictly bans parties , and we condemn the behavior that is alleged to have prompted this criminal gun violence. The booking guest has been issued a lifetime ban from Airbnb and we will be considering all legal options to hold this person accountable.

We have reached out to the Pittsburgh Police Department as well as Mayor Gainey’s team to offer our support for their investigations, and we hope the people responsible for this bloodshed will be found quickly."

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Ten people have been shot, two of whom are dead in a mass shooting in Pittsburgh's East Allegheny neighborhood.

Police say ShotSpotter alerts led them to a home in the 800 block of Suismon St. around 12:30 Sunday morning.

As responding units arrived to the scene, additional shots were being registered in the immediate vicinity and several young people were observed fleeing the area on foot and by vehicle.

Police say as many as 50 rounds were fired inside the home. Several more shots were fired outside the home.

Officers found some of the victims at or near the scene. They were taken to the hospital by Pittsburgh EMS and police. Other victims arrived at hospitals both inside and outside of the city by private means.

Sunday morning, investigators continue to gather evidence from as many as eight crime scenes spanning a few blocks in the area after the shooting in the East Allegheny Neighborhood. Police are asking people to avoid the area of East Ohio Street from Madison Avenue to Cedar Avenue.

Officers from multiple police zones and several medic units responded to assist. Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes at (412) 323-7161.

Police are expected to hold a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Follow News Radio KDKA through out the day for updates.