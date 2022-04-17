ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on near south side

By Luther Johnson, Justin Powell
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and two others injured following a shooting on Indy’s near south side early Sunday morning.

IMPD responded to the 2900 block of Madison Avenue just after midnight. When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim inside a car at a Popeye’s parking lot with multiple gunshots. He was transported to an area hospital in grave condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Just after 1 a.m., IMPD detectives learned there were two walk-in victims at Eskenazi Hospital. Both suffered injuries police said were consistent with gunshots.

Preliminary information led IMPD to believe these cases were related.

While detectives did detain and interview several people, no arrest has been made at this time. Detectives do not believe there to be an active threat to the public.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

FOX59

Man shot, killed near 38th and Franklin

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro police confirmed a man was killed in a shooting on the city’s east side overnight Monday. Police were sent on a report of a person shot to to the 7900 block of E. 38th just before 3 a.m. The address matches a convenience store at the intersection of E. 38th and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Blade

Family attended photo shoot just hours before fatal Fulton Co. crash

DELTA, Ohio — When photographer Rhea Harris met with a family of five for a photo shoot on Saturday, she didn’t think it would be the last time she’d ever see them. But later that night, the father and one son died on impact in a car crash. The two other children died in the hospital the next day, and the mother died one day after that.
DELTA, OH
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
