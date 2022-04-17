1 dead, 2 injured in shooting on near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead and two others injured following a shooting on Indy’s near south side early Sunday morning.

IMPD responded to the 2900 block of Madison Avenue just after midnight. When officers arrived, they located an adult male victim inside a car at a Popeye’s parking lot with multiple gunshots. He was transported to an area hospital in grave condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Just after 1 a.m., IMPD detectives learned there were two walk-in victims at Eskenazi Hospital. Both suffered injuries police said were consistent with gunshots.

Preliminary information led IMPD to believe these cases were related.

While detectives did detain and interview several people, no arrest has been made at this time. Detectives do not believe there to be an active threat to the public.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.