We often see reports crediting the iPhone or Apple Watch with saving someone’s life. People usually praise the latter for detecting an irregular heart rhythm or a fall. But one can always use the iPhone to call 911 for help. That’s a feature any handset can offer. All you have to do is dial your local emergency numbers to get in contact with first responders. But there’s a handy iPhone emergency gesture you should remember, as it can save precious time. And it works on any iPhone, so you don’t have to worry about unlocking the handset.

CELL PHONES ・ 10 DAYS AGO