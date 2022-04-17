ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Penske Moving Day

Golf Channel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarold Varner III was the best player in the RBC Heritage field on moving day, shooting an 8-under 63 to...

www.golfchannel.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Classy Video Of Jordan Spieth Is Going Viral

Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage on Sunday. Before entering the winner-take-all showdown, he stopped to address fans waiting for him at Harbour Town Golf Links. As captured by the PGA Tour’s Twitter page, Spieth explained that he had to see if there...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Who is Cameron Smith's girlfriend: Meet Shanel Naoum

Cameron Smith is flying the flag for Australia on the PGA Tour in 2022 and he is looking to become the first Aussie to win The Masters since Adam Scott in 2013. Smith shot the best score of the day on Saturday to get within three shots of World No.1 Scottie Scheffler. His 68 helped him to reach 6-under-par for the week.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth classily keeps promise to sign autographs for fans after winning RBC Heritage playoff

Jordan Spieth’s latest win was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos captured by the PGA Tour: After Spieth finished his round, he went out to fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he’d be involved in a playoff, so he promised he’d come back, even if he won or not.
GOLF
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
Golf
Sports
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth bounces back from putt hiccup, rallies to win RBC Heritage￼

On the first hole of a playoff on Sunday at the RBC Heritage, after hitting into the front greenside bunker on 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth blasted out to 7 inches — and you became a bit uneasy. A day earlier on 18, Spieth missed from 11 feet. Then from 11 inches. And that followed a similar whiff at the Texas Open, just two weeks earlier.
GOLF
FanSided

RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
GOLF
Golf Channel

ANWA champion Anna Davis to play L.A.-area LPGA event

Anna Davis, the 16-year-old who recently captured the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, will compete next week in her first LPGA event. Tournament organizers for the Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America announced Monday that Davis has received a sponsor exemption into the new event, scheduled for April 28-May 1 at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Begay back in action to learn more about APGA Tour

Notah Begay III is competing in a tournament for the first time in nearly 10 years, and the score isn’t what matters to him. His appearance on the Advocates Professional Golf Association Tour in Arizona has been a mixture of inspiration and appreciation. Begay, a four-time PGA Tour winner...
NFL

