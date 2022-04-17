ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, Marsman help Inter Miami beat Sounders 1-0

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Robinson scored an all-important goal while...

Chisholm’s 3B, 2B lead Marlins over Phillies for series win

MIAMI (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in three runs, and the Miami Marlins beat Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies 11-3. Jesús Sánchez had three hits and two RBIs for the Marlins, who won three of four against Philadelphia in the weekend series. Brian Anderson reached base four times on two walks, a single and hit by pitch. Miami starter Elieser Hernández allowed a run and five hits in six innings. Hernández struck out five, walked one and hit a batter. National League MVP Bryce Harper homered for Philadelphia, a solo blast off Hernández in the fifth, and had an RBI double in the seventh.
Guzan hurts Achilles in Atlanta’s 0-0 draw vs Cincinnati

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan left the field on a stretcher after hurting an Achilles tendon and collapsing during a 0-0 draw against Cincinnati. The 37-year-old fell to the field without contact just outside Atlanta’s penalty area and started pounding the artificial turf. With a towel over the field, he was given a standing ovation as he was stretchered off the field in the 73rd minute. Guzan, a former Aston Villa, Hull and Middlesbrough keeper, is in his sixth season with Atlanta. He has made 64 appearances for the United States.
Almeyda fired by Earthquakes after winless MLS start

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose’s Matias Almeyda was fired in Major League Soccer’s first coaching change since the season’s start after the Earthquakes went winless in their first seven matches. Alex Covelo will become interim head coach after serving as head coach for Earthquakes II in MLS Next Pro. His first game will be against Bay Cities in the U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday. Former forward Chris Wondolowski was appointed interim assistant coach along with Steve Ralston and Luciano Fusco. Almeyda was hired in October 2018 and led San Jose to 31 wins, 42 loses and 25 draws.
CF Montreal knocks off Whitecaps

Djordje Mihailovic had a goal and an assist to help CF Montreal hang on for their third straight win, 2-1 against the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Montreal (3-3-1, 10 points) is 3-0-1 in its past four games. The Whitecaps (1-5-1, 4 points) lost their second straight and dropped to...
Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Greene brings record heat for Reds, but Dodgers win 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trea Turner launched a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers finally caught up to some record-setting heat from Cincinnati rookie Hunter Greene, beating the skidding Reds 5-2 for their fifth consecutive victory. In his highly anticipated homecoming, Greene threw an astounding 39 pitches 100 mph or faster — most in a single game since pitch tracking began in 2008. Making his second major league start, the 22-year-old right-hander, who went to high school in nearby Sherman Oaks, also fired 13 pitches at least 101 mph — another record for a starter. But with his velocity dipping slightly later in his outing, it was a 99 mph fastball to Turner that ended up in the left-field seats to break a scoreless tie in the sixth inning.
Right-hander Wily Peralta put on big league roster by Tigers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Wily Peralta rejoined the Detroit Tigers when the team selected the contract of the 32-year-old from Triple-A Toledo. Peralta was 4-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 18 starts and one relief appearance for the Tigers last season. He agreed last month to a minor league contract that called for him to receive a $2.5 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster. He can earn $500,000 in performance bonuses for starts: $100,000 each for 10, 12, 15, 20 and 22. Detroit designated right-hander Bryan Garcia for assignment and optioned Elvin Rodríguez to Toledo.
Austin FC pulls off last-minute comeback in 3-2 win to D.C. United

After an eventful first half that saw two goals and a red card from D.C. United's Ola Kamara, Austin FC scored three goals in the last ten minutes of the match to beat the home team 3-2 on Saturday.Both D.C. and Austin saw near-goals called back for offsides in the first half before Kamara scored two in a row and caught two yellow cards, knocking himself out of the game just before halftime.This match was as crazy as a night out on 6th street. pic.twitter.com/cPDJF7AZgX— Austin FC (@AustinFC) April 17, 2022 With just ten opponents on the pitch, Austin FC...
Tigers place Báez on 10-day IL with thumb soreness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers placed star shortstop Javier Báez on the 10-day injured list with right thumb soreness before a game at Kansas City. The move is retroactive to Wednesday. Báez has missed four games with the thumb issue despite negative X-rays. He’s eligible to rejoin the team for a series against Colorado next weekend. Báez signed a $140 million, six-year deal with Detroit in the offseason. He’s hitting .316 with one homer and four RBIs in five games. The Tigers also announced that right-hander Casey Mize has a sprained right elbow. Mize was added to the 10-day IL on Friday.
Former Cubs ace Jake Arrieta says he’s retiring

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta, a key pitcher on the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team, has decided to retire. Arrieta made the announcement during a Barstool Sports podcast. The 36-year-old Arrieta went 5-14 with a 7.39 ERA in 24 starts for the Cubs and San Diego Padres last season. He finishes his career with a 115-93 record and 3.98 ERA in 285 games, including 279 starts, over 12 years in the majors. Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908.
Devils land a blow to Vegas’ playoff hopes with 3-2 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas, which has made the postseason in each of its first four seasons since entering the league, is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth.
Minnesota United scores season-high three goals to beat Rapids

Robin Lod's score in the 77th minute and Abu Danladi's strike in the 79th gave Minnesota United FC the advantage it needed. The Loons held off the visiting Colorado Rapids the rest of the way, and won 3-1 Saturday night in St. Paul, Minn. The victory for Minnesota (3-2-2, 11...
