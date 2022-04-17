ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Vols defeat Alabama to even series

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFJRL_0fBlW2WT00

No. 1 Tennessee snapped its two-game losing streak with a 9-2 Southeastern Conference victory over Alabama Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee (32-3, 13-1 SEC) defeated the Crimson Tide (24-12, 8-6) without head coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson. They were ejected from the contest.

UT starting pitcher Chase Dollander also left early as he was hit by a line drive in the opening frame.

The Vols opened a 2-0 lead in the first inning as Jordan Beck hit the first of his two home runs in the game.

Camden Sewell pitched 4.1 innings and recorded his fourth win of the season. Sewell (4-1) surrendered two runs and five hits, while striking out two.

Mark McLaughlin, Kirby Connell and Redmond Walsh also appeared in relief for the Volunteers, who took advantage of three Alabama errors, scoring three runs off the Crimson Tide’s defensive miscues.

Beck and Luc Lipcius both had solo home runs in the sixth inning. Jorel Ortega had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs.

Christian Moore added an RBI single for the Vols.

Alabama’s Zane Denton hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Dead At 57

On Friday night, the football world received some tough news when a longtime college football coach passed away. Andy Coen, the former coach of the Lehigh Mountain Hawks, passed away on Friday, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 57 years old. According to a statement from the team,...
BETHLEHEM, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Vitello
Person
Mark Mclaughlin
Person
Lindsey Nelson
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Jadeveon Clowney Expected To Sign With 1 NFL Team

Veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney has still yet to sign with a team in free agency. But according to Cleveland insider Tony Grossi, it’s likely that the three-time Pro Bowler re-signs with the Browns organization before the 2022 season. “Will Clowney and Landry be back for 2022?” a fan...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Has Died At 49

Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Volunteers
The Spun

Look: Drew Timme’s Brother Announces CBB Commitment

Walker Timme, the younger brother of Gonzaga Bulldogs star Drew Timme, has announced his college basketball commitment decision. The Richardson, Texas native has announced his intentions to join the McNeese State Cowboys for his freshman season. Soon after Rothstein shared this information on Twitter, Timme officially announced his commitment decision...
RICHARDSON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Emoni Bates announces departure from UM, enters transfer portal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers freshman forward Emoni Bates has entered the transfer portal. In a post on social media Bates said, “I’d like to thank Coach Penny, my teammates and the entire coaching staff at the University of Memphis for giving me the opportunity to be a Tiger.” Bates, one of the top high […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyler Harris enters the transfer portal, says decision was not his

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tigers senior guard Tyler Harris is entering the transfer portal, according to a post on social media. The post read, “In life there are several choices and decisions you have to make, this one was not mines, but many doors close for a reason.” Harris saw minutes in all 33 games […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Kai Saunders commits prior to Spring Game

Kai Saunders, the younger brother of Buckeyes running back Cayden Saunders, committed to the Ohio State football program as a preferred walk-on a week ago. The 6’4 wide receiver and tight end prospect got a chance to visit campus in late March before making the decision to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and their father Cedric Saunders, who played at Ohio State from 1990 to1993 and earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 1993.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy