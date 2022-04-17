ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Beach Volleyball vs Central Arkansas 4.16.22

By Birdie O'Connell
 3 days ago

LSU Beach Volleyball defeated Central Arkansas in the Battle on the Bayou...

WAFB

No. 22 LSU meets UL-Lafayette in final Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 22 LSU (23-12, 7-8 SEC) will face Louisiana-Lafayette (20-15, 9-6 SBC) for the final game of the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic. Two factors that played a part in this being the last game of the classic are losing Zephyr Field and it becoming a rugby field in New Orleans and Executive Director of the foundation Sherrell Gorman passing away unexpectedly due to COVID in 2021.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Cornerback Is Transferring To LSU

We have breaking news in the college football world. A former Ohio State defensive back is leaving Columbus for Baton Rouge to play for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Sevyn Banks, a former four-star recruit from the 2018 cycle, will be playing for Louisiana State University this upcoming season. He told On3 Recruits today that he’s becoming a Tiger.
COLUMBUS, OH
WAFB

Taylor Pleasants 2 HRs leads LSU past McNeese State 7-1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (28-16, 8-7 SEC) took down McNeese State (26-17, 10-2 SLC) 7-1 from Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles. The Tigers were led offensively by Taylor Pleasants who was 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI and two home runs including a three-run shot in the top of the fifth inning. Shelbi Sunseri, Georgia Clark and Ali Newland each had an RBI in the win.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WGNO

LSU Baseball meets Cajuns in Wally Pontiff Jr. Foundation Classic

UL Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (20-15) at No. 22 LSU Fighting Tigers (23-12) DATE/TIME• Tuesday, April 19 @ 6:30 p.m. CT STADIUMAlex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field (10,326) RANKINGS• LSU – No. 22 D1 Baseball; No. 23 USA Today• ULL – unranked RADIO• LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates• Live audio at www.LSUsports.net/live; Live stats at www.LSUstats.com […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama baseball loses drama-filled series at No. 1 Tennessee: What we learned

The No. 24-ranked Alabama baseball team started fast in its SEC measuring-stick series at No. 1 Tennessee over the weekend, but the Crimson Tide ended up losing two of three in a drama-filled weekend in Knoxville.  The Crimson Tide (23-14, 8-7 SEC) won 6-3 on Friday, prompting Tennessee players to chide the way UA celebrated winning its eighth consecutive game.  ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Kait 8

Arkansas State baseball has midweek series at #2 Arkansas

Arkansas State (7-24) at #2 Arkansas (28-7) - April 19-20, 2022 - 6:30 PM (Tuesday)/4 PM (Wednesday) Location: Fayetteville, Ark. Venue: Baum-Walker Stadium TV: SEC Network+. Arkansas State concludes its Natural State road swing with a two-game midweek series at consensus top-10 foe Arkansas. Both games will be broadcast live on SEC Network+, while the radio broadcasts can be heard on The Ticket Radio Network (95.3/96.9/104.1/970 AM). There, you may listen to the recently-victorious “Voice of the Red Wolves” Matt Stolz.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

LSU Football adds transfer cornerback Sevyn Banks to roster

BATON ROUGE – Sevyn Banks, a two-year starter at cornerback for Ohio State, has been added to the LSU football roster, head coach Brian Kelly announced on Tuesday. Banks, who recently completed his fourth season at Ohio State, will join the Tigers following the spring semester. A native of Orlando, Florida, Banks appeared in 36 […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Visits LSU In Wally Pontiff, Jr. Classic

LAFAYETTE – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Baseball team makes its first trip to Baton Rouge since the 2015 NCAA Super Regional when it faces in-state rival LSU in the Wally Pontiff, Jr. Foundation Classic on Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will be streamed live on […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
FanSided

Alabama Softball: Crimson Tide cruising after winning three straight

Alabama Softball has an out-of-conference midweek doubleheader on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide takes on UNA and Alcorn State. The most recent SEC outing for the Crimson Tide was a sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Crimson Tide pitching ace, Montana Fouts won all three games against the Bulldogs. In the series, Fouts threw 23 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run.
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas vs. Kentucky: Game preview, how to stream Sunday’s rubber match

The No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks look to bounce back after suffering a tough loss to the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night. Arkansas (31-8, 10-4 SEC) hit three home runs through the first three innings to grab a 7-1 advantage before Kentucky (29-10, 9-5 SEC) broke away to score six runs in the 4th inning to tie the game at 7-7. The Wildcats pulled away by hitting two home runs in the top of the 7th, a solo shot by Erin Coffel, her second of the day, as well as a two-run blast by Miranda Stoddard to give Kentucky the 10-7...
ARKANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas receives boost in national polls following sweep of LSU

Arkansas Baseball is trending upward following a successful week that saw the Razorbacks finish with a 5-0 record. Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) bounced back last week after suffering their first SEC weekend series loss since 2019 at Florida April 7-9 in Gainesville by taking two games from in-state foe Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday, and by sweeping rival LSU, all in front of the home fans at Baum-Walker Stadium. Because of that, the national polls are on the side of the Razorbacks. Arkansas has now climbed back into the top-5 in all major polls, ranking as high as No. 2 according to one...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Tide 100.9 FM

Bama Softball Completes Sweep of Mississippi State

The Alabama Crimson Tide softball team completed a series sweep of the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Rhoads Stadium on Saturday with a 4-0 victory. Montana Fouts got the start in the circle and earned her 40th career game with 10 or more strikeouts and pitched her 13th complete game of the season. The Tide is now 36-6 on the season and 13-5 in Southeastern Conference play.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas reveals update to uniform for Tuesday’s game with Arkansas State

Arkansas Baseball will be adding this feature to their uniforms for their midweek tilt with in-state foe Arkansas State. On Tuesday, Arkansas Baseball will don gold caps to promote childhood cancer awarness. We have a special game with some special caps on-deck tonight as we host our 2nd Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness game🎗️#ThisIsBaseball x @PersilProClean pic.twitter.com/06rXVhlBoL — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 19, 2022 This will be just the second time that Arkansas Baseball has worn the gold caps. Last season, the Razorbacks sported the caps against Arkansas State in their first-ever meeting on the diamond. In the 8-4 win, Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam, while pitchers such as Jaxon Wiggins, Kole Ramage, and Connor Noland all saw time on the mound. Tuesday’s game with the Red Wolves is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Kole Ramage will get the start for Arkansas, facing off with Carter Holt of Arkansas State. List Arkansas vs. Arkansas State: Game preview, how to listen and stream Tuesday's game
ARKANSAS STATE

