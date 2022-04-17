HIGHLIGHTS | LSU Beach Volleyball vs Central Arkansas 4.16.22

Arkansas Baseball will be adding this feature to their uniforms for their midweek tilt with in-state foe Arkansas State. On Tuesday, Arkansas Baseball will don gold caps to promote childhood cancer awarness. We have a special game with some special caps on-deck tonight as we host our 2nd Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness game🎗️#ThisIsBaseball x @PersilProClean pic.twitter.com/06rXVhlBoL — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) April 19, 2022 This will be just the second time that Arkansas Baseball has worn the gold caps. Last season, the Razorbacks sported the caps against Arkansas State in their first-ever meeting on the diamond. In the 8-4 win, Arkansas’ Cayden Wallace hit a grand slam, while pitchers such as Jaxon Wiggins, Kole Ramage, and Connor Noland all saw time on the mound. Tuesday’s game with the Red Wolves is set for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch. Kole Ramage will get the start for Arkansas, facing off with Carter Holt of Arkansas State. List Arkansas vs. Arkansas State: Game preview, how to listen and stream Tuesday's game

