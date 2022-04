The Bowie Baysox used up all of their offense early on in their series finale with Binghamton on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. Despite an early five-run lead, the Baysox dropped the game 9-6. The Baysox plated six runs over the first four innings of the game, and lead by as much as five runs, but fell quiet while Binghamton scored the last eight. Despite frigid temperatures and occasional snow flurries, each side cracked three home runs.

