Watchung Booksellers Welcomes CNN Journalist Zain E. Asher

Meghan Markle said she is “missing” her children Archie and Lilibet while on her first trip across the pond in two years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex jetted off to Europe for the first time since they officially resigned from their royal duties in February 2021. Since kickstarting their trip last week, the pair paid a secret visit to the Queen ahead of the games. Their kids Archie, three, and 10-month-old Lili did not travel with them due to security concerns. But the trip proved to be a tougher feat than expected, as Meghan was heard opening up about just how much she’s...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO