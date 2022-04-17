ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Track and Field Tallies Three Winners at Louisville Invitational

msuspartans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Spartans had three individual event winners at the Louisville Invitational, led by Jenna Magness posting a personal-record time in the women's 1500m, as the Michigan State track and field program wrapped up action Saturday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky at Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park....

msuspartans.com

Comments / 0

