21 Terrific Thriller Films You Should Watch ASAP

By Ken W. Hanley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRUXk_0fBkWZJs00

Often floating somewhere between the action, drama, and horror genres, thrillers can often provide provocative and exhilarating tales in a more acceptable mainstream presentation.

Orion Pictures Corp

However, for every thriller that permeates into our collective pop culture, a few happen to fall by the wayside until they eventually find their audience years later. So I've assembled a collection of 21 understated thrillers that you may have missed (but are totally worth seeking out).

1. Sorcerer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vKda_0fBkWZJs00

Director William Friedkin followed The Exorcist with a nerve-racking film about four desperate men who are tasked with escorting extremely volatile nitroglycerin across 200 miles of dangerous and unforgiving South American jungle.

Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

2. Destroyer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vuCqX_0fBkWZJs00

Nicole Kidman gets in touch with her savage side in this spellbinding thriller about a vengeful and bitter detective who is forced to revisit a devastating botched undercover case from her past.

Annapurna Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

3. Road Games

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5GI0_0fBkWZJs00

Stacy Keach and Jamie Lee Curtis headline this white-knuckle road thriller in which a charismatic trucker suspects that he may have stumbled upon the trail of a serial killer targeting hitchhikers across the Australian Outback.

Avco Embassy / Courtesy Everett Collection

4. The Queen of Hollywood Blvd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MzCDv_0fBkWZJs00

Orson Oblowitz's stylish and brooding crime flick surrounds a haunted LA strip club owner who must reconcile an unpaid 25-year-old mafia debt that threatens to destroy her life and her loved ones on the eve of her 60th birthday.

Dark Star Pictures via YouTube

5. Night of the Running Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zQN6P_0fBkWZJs00

This intense crime thriller based on the Lee Wells' novel of the same name follows a Las Vegas cab driver who picks up a man that has stolen a million dollars from the mafia, setting off a chain of suspenseful and shockingly violent events.

Trimark Pictures via YouTube

6. Stoker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umybn_0fBkWZJs00

This unnerving slow-burn domestic thriller from Korean filmmaking great, Park Chan-wook, tells the story of a distant teenager who meets her seductive yet mysterious long-lost uncle after the sudden death of her father.

Fox Searchlight / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Joint Security Area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PmWuH_0fBkWZJs00

13 years prior to Stoker , Park Chan-wook put himself on the map with Joint Security Area (aka JSA ), a stunning and twisty thriller about a mysterious murder in the demilitarized zone of Korea.

Palm Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

8. The Card Counter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QYyv6_0fBkWZJs00

Oscar Isaac is nothing short of compelling in this pensive drama about a haunted ex-military veteran who bonds with a troubled young man and a confident financier when a figure from his past casts a shadow on his competitive gambling habits.

Focus Features / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy

9. The Passion of Darkly Noon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bcnCK_0fBkWZJs00

Brendan Fraser delivers a strange yet powerful performance as a former cultist whose ultra-conservative upbringing clashes with his repressed desires for the married woman that nursed him from the brink of death.

Fugitive Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

10. VFW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmK4k_0fBkWZJs00

A remote VFW hall is under siege by violent mutant drug addicts after a group of elderly veterans vow to protect the young woman that stole their stash in this pulse-pounding and relentlessly badass throwback action-thriller.

RLJE Films via YouTube

11. Guilty as Sin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tuI20_0fBkWZJs00

The late great filmmaking legends, Sidney Lumet and Larry Cohen, teamed up for this riveting yet underrated legal thriller about a promising attorney (Rebecca De Mornay) who gets spun into the web of a manipulative debonair who was accused of murdering his wife (Don Johnson).

Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everet / Everett Collection

12. Too Late

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQbrb_0fBkWZJs00

Told in a series of long takes presented out of chronological order, Too Late is an exceptional crime thriller that places raw emotion and style over flashy storytelling, allowing the ultimately heartbreaking puzzle to come together through smaller and more important details even though you already know the film's tragic finish line.

Vanishing Angle / Courtesy Everett Collection

13. Cohen & Tate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eNho_0fBkWZJs00

In this edge-of-your-seat thriller from The Hitcher writer, Eric Red, two ruthless hitmen are tasked with bringing a 9-year-old murder witness from Oklahoma to their boss in Texas. However, the child takes advantage of the long drive by slowly pitting the killers against one another, planting the seeds of distrust between them at every opportunity.

Hemdale Film Corporation / A7A Collection / Photo 12 / Alamy

14. Alone (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uifen_0fBkWZJs00

A widow traveling alone finds herself in the fight of her life in this shape-shifting thriller that bounces from paranoia-laced psychological drama to full-fledged survival horror, all of which works effectively thanks to the amazing performances and top-tier direction from lauded action director, John Hyams.

Paperclip Limited / Mill House Motion Pictures / Album / Alamy

15. Body Double

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mxiVN_0fBkWZJs00

Nobody quite does thrillers like Brian De Palma, who brings his A game to this twisted cult classic about a struggling actor whose housesitting gig enables his voyeuristic tendencies, which end up sending him down a rabbit hole involving mind games, porn stars, and, of course, murder.

Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

16. 13 Tzameti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GfyLH_0fBkWZJs00

In this breathtakingly suspenseful Georgian film from Géla Babluani, a disgruntled and destitute construction worker steals a secretive job invitation from a recently deceased client, only to discover the "job" is participation in a deadly game held before high-rolling spectators.

MK2 Diffusion / Courtesy Everett Collection

17. Southern Comfort

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMtGS_0fBkWZJs00

'70s and '80s thriller maestro, Walter Hill, assembles an extraordinary cast for this high-tension thriller about a National Guard squadron that falls victim to antagonized locals and hostilities among one another while maneuvering through the Louisiana bayou.

20th Century Fox Film Corp. / Courtesy Everett Collection

18. King of the Ants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00URuL_0fBkWZJs00

This transgressive thriller was a major change of pace for filmmaker Stuart Gordon, who traded his normal ventures into the supernatural for a more human horror story about a poor young man who reluctantly accepts a murder-for-hire job only to be taken captive by his deceptive employers.

The Asylum / Courtesy Everett Collection

19. To Die For (1995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OlSfW_0fBkWZJs00

Gus Van Sant proved his art house sensibilities could work wonders in the confines of a traditional mainstream thriller with To Die For , which follows a fame-obsessed journalist (played by a career-best Nicole Kidman) who attempts to convince the teenage subjects of her seemingly innocent documentary to commit an unspeakable act.

Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

20. At Close Range

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3c1a_0fBkWZJs00

Based on a true story, At Close Range surrounds a rural career criminal (Christopher Walken) who lures the sons that he abandoned (Sean and Chris Penn) into a life of crime, only to turn against them when a botched robbery threatens his enterprise.

Orion Pictures Corp / Courtesy Everett Collection

21. The Way of the Gun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVxfG_0fBkWZJs00

Though he may be better known now as the steward of the Mission: Impossible franchise, Christopher McQuarrie killed it with his directorial debut, a brilliant neo-noir action thriller about a pair of low-rent criminals (Ryan Phillippe and Benicio del Toro) who find themselves facing a revolving door of hired guns and assorted lowlifes after kidnapping a pregnant surrogate (Juliette Lewis) allegedly carrying the child of a wealthy money launderer (Scott Wilson).

Artisan Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

