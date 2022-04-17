21 Terrific Thriller Films You Should Watch ASAP

James Caan has revealed that he walked out of a screening of The Godfather after he realized that director Francis Ford Coppola had cut one of his scenes. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Caan revealed: "When Michael [Pacino] tells me he is going to take care of the cop and Sollozzo [Al Lettieri], I say, 'You’ll get brains all over your nice Ivy League suit.' There was a scene before in the same room that I had with Bobby [Duvall] that was like 10 pages long – and Francis cut all of it out! I was so pissed off, I couldn’t watch the rest of the film. But otherwise, he gave me a great honor."

MOVIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO