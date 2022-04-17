21 Terrific Thriller Films You Should Watch ASAP
Often floating somewhere between the action, drama, and horror genres, thrillers can often provide provocative and exhilarating tales in a more acceptable mainstream presentation.Orion Pictures Corp
However, for every thriller that permeates into our collective pop culture, a few happen to fall by the wayside until they eventually find their audience years later. So I've assembled a collection of 21 understated thrillers that you may have missed (but are totally worth seeking out).
