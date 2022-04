There was 0.9 seconds left in Game 2 of the 2021 Western Conference Finals last June, and the Los Angeles Clippers were up on the Phoenix Suns 103-102. The Suns had a baseline inbound—and a sliver of a slim chance to steal the win. Suns forward Jae Crowder had the ball. But instead of doing the expected and finding star player Devin Booker to take that final shot, Crowder tossed the ball toward the Clipper backboard—and right into the waiting hands of leaping Suns center Deandre Ayton.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO