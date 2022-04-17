Playoff hopes gone, Clippers will take aim at title run next season

Doc Rivers won his first championship coaching the Boston Celtics. That is where he really made his name as a coach and the team he will forever be associated with. It's therefore fitting that on Monday when he won his 100 playoff game as a head coach, Rivers also passed Celtics legend, Red Auerbach, on the all-time playoff coaching wins leaderboard. Auerbach, despite winning nine championships as a head coach, only won 99 playoff games because the league was smaller and had a shorter postseason.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO