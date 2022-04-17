ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Playoff hopes gone, Clippers will take aim at title run next season

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

The Clippers fell short of the playoffs with...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS Sports

Doc Rivers becomes fifth coach to win 100 playoff games, passes Red Auerbach on all-time leader board

Doc Rivers won his first championship coaching the Boston Celtics. That is where he really made his name as a coach and the team he will forever be associated with. It's therefore fitting that on Monday when he won his 100 playoff game as a head coach, Rivers also passed Celtics legend, Red Auerbach, on the all-time playoff coaching wins leaderboard. Auerbach, despite winning nine championships as a head coach, only won 99 playoff games because the league was smaller and had a shorter postseason.
BOSTON, MA
SFist

The Warriors, Looking In Fine Playoff Form, Overpower the Nuggets In Games 1 and 2

Even after the completion of a strong but bumpy season, and even with a third-place seeding headed into the playoffs, there were still questions surrounding the Golden State Warriors — both from the media machine claiming that the three-time champions' best days are behind them, and from anxious fans, like me, who have dreams of triumph, glory, and watching the Warriors compete well into June.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Desperate For 1 NBA Playoff Matchup

The Golden State Warriors sent a message to the rest of the NBA on Monday night, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets. Steph Curry led the charge with 34 points in just 23 minutes. On Tuesday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith commented on...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy