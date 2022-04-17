Playoff hopes gone, Clippers will take aim at title run next season

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is not one bit concerned about losing Game 1 of their playoff series with the Golden State Warriors. However, the Serbian big man has one huge challenge to his teammates if they want to win. In his postgame presser after the 123-107 defeat, Jokic reminded...
Doc Rivers won his first championship coaching the Boston Celtics. That is where he really made his name as a coach and the team he will forever be associated with. It's therefore fitting that on Monday when he won his 100 playoff game as a head coach, Rivers also passed Celtics legend, Red Auerbach, on the all-time playoff coaching wins leaderboard. Auerbach, despite winning nine championships as a head coach, only won 99 playoff games because the league was smaller and had a shorter postseason.
Even after the completion of a strong but bumpy season, and even with a third-place seeding headed into the playoffs, there were still questions surrounding the Golden State Warriors — both from the media machine claiming that the three-time champions' best days are behind them, and from anxious fans, like me, who have dreams of triumph, glory, and watching the Warriors compete well into June.
After failing to make the playoffs the last two seasons, the Golden State Warriors made their grand return to the NBA postseason Saturday against the Denver Nuggets. In front of a raucous crowd at the Chase Center, the Warriors cruised in Game 1, defeating the Nuggets 123-107. Steph Curry entered...
The Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors go at it again at Chase Center for Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round series. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Nuggets-Warriors prediction, odds, and pick we have laid out below.
Coach Steve Kerr suddenly faces a playoff conundrum: start Stephen Curry again for Game 2 of the playoffs for Golden State and move Jordan Poole back to the bench or stick with what worked so well in the opener and be extra cautious with Curry. 'Yeah, we’ll cross that bridge...
When Magic Johnson announced on Nov. 7, 1991, that he was HIV positive and was immediately retiring from the Los Angeles Lakers, it looked like they were royally screwed. The rest of the roster was aging, and they lacked a legitimate starting-quality point guard and floor general. Just weeks earlier,...
The Golden State Warriors sent a message to the rest of the NBA on Monday night, taking a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Denver Nuggets. Steph Curry led the charge with 34 points in just 23 minutes. On Tuesday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith commented on...
After exploding for 30 points in his playoffs debut in Game 1, Jordan Poole kept it going on Monday night as he helped the Golden State Warriors to a 126-106 Game 2 win over the Denver Nuggets. Poole scored another 29 points in just his second playoff appearance en route to joining the great Wilt Chamberlain in Warriors franchise history.
Jayson Tatum’s unbelievable spinning layup at the buzzer gave the Boston Celtics a 1-0 series lead over the Brooklyn Nets, who fell just short of a fourth-quarter comeback behind a stellar performance from Kyrie Irving. The series will resume with a pivotal Game 2 on Wednesday night in TD...
The Utah Jazz fell to a tough loss against the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the first-round playoffs. Despite the Mavericks missing Luka Doncic, the Jazz have had two closely-fought games to open this series. While they managed to come out with the win in Game 1, they weren't able to repeat it tonight.
Comments / 0