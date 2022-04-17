Hunter Greene's record speed thrills but Julio Urías outduels him in Dodgers victory

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios will handle designated hitting duties after Max Muncy was shifted to second base, Gavin Lux was moved to left, Chris Taylor was chosen to play in right, and Mookie Betts was rested. In a...
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
Let it be known that Hunter Green has an absolute cannon for an arm. The Cincinnati Reds rookie was thrust into a fire when he started against the stacked Los Angeles Dodgers roster. However, in a completely insane show of raw power, Greene delivered one of the most mind-boggling performances of the season.
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Andrew Heaney were aware of the high standards they would be expected to reach when they joined the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. Freeman has fit right in with his usual excellence, while Heaney looks better than ever...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. In 8 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with an .500 OPS and 1...
(AP/WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds pulled off another trade with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. The team sent right-hander Riley O’Brien to Seattle for a player to be named or cash. O’Brien was designated for assignment Wednesday to make room on the 40-man roster for left-hander Nick Lodolo.
Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene made his MLB debut against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves last week, then drew the Los Angeles Dodgers in what marked the first of what should be several homecomings. The Reds selected Greene out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks with...
The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
Freddie Freeman’s first home run with his new team came in his first at-bat against his former team and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 7-4 victory over the visiting Atlanta Braves on Monday. In the first matchup of 2022 between teams...
Charlie Blackmon homered to back six shutout innings from Chad Kuhl as the Colorado Rockies beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night in Denver. Kuhl (1-0) gave up just two hits while fanning four. Randal Grichuk hit a two-run double, C.J. Cron and Sam Hilliard had two hits each...
Since losing two of three to the Colorado Rockies in the Opening Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers have responded with a five-game winning streak that has them in position to complete a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday afternoon. It would represent a second consecutive series sweep for the...
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Other than three pitches to Tommy Pham, newcomer Sean Manaea did just fine in his home debut with the San Diego Padres. Manaea pitched six strong innings and Manny Machado had a two-run homer among his three hits for the Padres, who won 4-1 on Monday night to hand the Cincinnati Reds their seventh straight loss.
