The Philadelphia 76ers have successfully defended their home floor in the opening two games of their best-of-seven series against the Toronto Raptors after coming away with a 112-97 victory at Wells Fargo Center on Monday night. Joel Embiid got off to a hot start and continued his dominance throughout the rest of the matchup as he finished the win with 31 points and 11 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey was great, again, for Philadelphia as well chipping in 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists of his own.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO