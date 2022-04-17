ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Golf Advances to GLVC Semis

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS—Led by individual runner-up Oliver Mast (-5), the UIndy men's golf team punched its ticket to the conference semifinals at the 2022 GLVC Championships. The Greyhounds wrapped up stroke play with a three-under 285 to secure the No. 2 seed heading into Sunday's semifinal. The three-day tournament is...

The Spun

Jordan Spieth In Contention On Sunday: Golf World Reacts

Jordan Spieth could make it two Easters in a row with a tournament championship. The Texas native is playing well at the RBC Heritage on Sunday afternoon. He’s currently one shot off the lead in the final round. The golf world is excited to see Spieth playing well. Spith...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
Kait 8

Arkansas State women’s golf finishes 3rd at Sun Belt Championship

Posting its best finish at a conference championship since the 2000-01 season, the Arkansas State women’s golf team placed third at the 2022 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Golf Championship that concluded Tuesday on the Arthur Hills Course at LPGA International. A-State totaled 900 (+36) for the tournament to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
FanSided

RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Cj Jones
Golf Digest

The clubs Jordan Spieth used to win the 2022 RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth could have had a ton of regret for missing an 18-inch putt Saturday at the RBC Heritage. A Sunday 66, however, erased that gaffe, and after outlasting Patrick Cantlay on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff, Spieth had a win on a Sunday with a leader board loaded with contenders.
GOLF
WANE 15

Woodlan nips New Haven at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan’s Carter Knoblauch struck out 11 on the mound and added an RBI triple at the plate to break a scoreless tie in the fifth to lead the Warriors over New Haven by a final of 2-1 on Tuesday night at Parkview Field in the first high school game of […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
golfmagic.com

Zurich Classic: Full field & format explained as PGA Tour hosts team event

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is the PGA Tour's lone official team event. There are 160 players competing in two-man teams. PGA Tour players get to choose their partners as long as they have some kind of status or can receive a sponsor exemption. The teams will play better...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dressed for Success: Jordan Speith at 2022 RBC Heritage

Under Armour needs to develop a few new pastel-colored golf polos in order to celebrate Jordan Spieth’s new holiday tradition. Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole at the 2022 RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, SC, earning his first win in just more than a year, and his second-consecutive Easter-Sunday victory. Don’t look now, but 2023 Easter Sunday will take place at Augusta National.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

