Three Dead in Traffic Crash on Hwy 29

Township of Frankfort (OnFocus) On Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at approximately 11:29 pm there was a two-vehicle collision on Eastbound State Rd 29 approximately 1 mile West of State Rd 97 in the Township of Frankfort, Marathon...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A 20-year-old woman died Wednesday night after her car left the roadway and crashed off Highway 98. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded around 10:30 p.m. to the accident between Airport Road and Scenic HWY 98 in Destin. OCSO told WKRG News 5 the female was alone in the car […]
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI—Two people—including a 15-year-old boy—died Thursday afternoon in a crash that also has left a 3-year-old boy and an 18-month-old child in critical condition, police said. Officials with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 1 p.m. Thursday, March...
Three people were killed and one was injured in separate vehicle crashes early Saturday in Washington County, according to news releases from Maryland State Police. Nancy Keller, 74, of Smithsburg and Danielle Mary Holiday, 20, of Davis, Calif., were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Jefferson Boulevard west of Smithsburg, police said in a news release.
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE #2: Police confirmed this crash was the result of a wrong way driver. Updates here. UPDATE #1: One lane of travel on westbound Beltline is now open. The Eugene Police Department is out investigating a motor vehicle crash on westbound Beltine between Hwy 99N and Northwest Expressway.
Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
The California Highway Patrol said a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night after his truck crashed into a rock embankment on Hwy. 178, east of Rancheria Road, in Northeast Bakersfield.
Police in Berwick worked a Sunday night fatal crash crash on the Hwy 182 bridge over the Atchafalaya River. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's office says the Berwick Police Department, Deputies, and first responders were on the scene of the two-vehicle crash on the Highway 182 bridge.
Two people died and two others were injured in a rush-hour crash Tuesday in Worth Township, state police at Rockview wrote. Harry Dillon Jr., 69, and Meredith Dillon, 69, were killed along South Eagle Valley Road near Zendt Lane. Both were from Blair County, police wrote. Daniel Spicer, 66, of...
TOWN OF SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WBAY) - A truck and trailer containing dead cattle lost control on Highway 23 Tuesday. A 32-year-old Marshall male was pulling the cattle trailer with the deceased animals inside when they crashed into a guardrail around 2:10 p.m., according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.
BUSBY, Mont. - Two people died after a head-on crash involving a car and a semi-truck on U.S. 212 near Busby Sunday night. The passenger vehicle was going eastbound and the semi was going westbound. Montana Highway Patrol said in the fatality report the passenger vehicle went over the lines into the westbound lane and crashed into the semi head on.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly crash in southwest Memphis. Officers responded to the two-vehicle crash before 9 a.m. Friday at McCain and Raines Rd. They found one person dead at the scene. Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and one other in non-critical.
CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — In a story published March 18, 2022, about a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 57 in southeast Missouri, The Associated Press, based on information from a coroner, erroneously reported the number of people who died. Authorities said five people were killed, not six.
A California teenager who vanished last summer was found over the weekend and her stepfather has been arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada, Richard Griffin, chief of the Crescent City Police Department in Northern California said in a statement. Whisenant's stepfather, Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa, had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody, he said.
Comments / 0