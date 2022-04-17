ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Three Dead in Traffic Crash on Hwy 29

By News Desk
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTownship of Frankfort (OnFocus) On Saturday, April 16th, 2022 at approximately 11:29 pm there was a two-vehicle collision on Eastbound State Rd 29 approximately 1 mile West of State Rd 97 in the Township of Frankfort, Marathon...

