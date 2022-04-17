ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

GOLD BASIN drills 6.1m at 7.9g/t gold from surface at cyclopic deposit

By The Newswire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - April 12 2022: Gold Basin Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "GXX", (TSXV:GXX); (OTC:GXXFF) today provided an update on the ongoing Phase II Drilling Program at the Cyclopic Deposit, and on the Company's maiden drill program at the Stealth Deposit on its 100%-owned Gold Basin oxide...

Tocvan Drills 116.9-meters of 1.2 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag, including 10.2-meters of 12 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag at Pilar.

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - April 14, 2022 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce drill results from its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Results for drill hole JES-22-59 are provided in this release, a core twin of RC drill hole JES-20-32 which returned 94.6-meters at 1.6 g/t Au (see Figure 1). Drill hole JES-22-59 was previously mentioned in a news release (see NR February 15, 2022) where a mineralized breccia host was observed in drill core correlating to the Main Zone at Pilar. JES-22-59 returned 116.9-meters at 1.2 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag, including an impressive 48.1-meters at 2.8 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag. High-grade gold-silver mineralization was recorded adjacent to a heavily faulted and altered zone returning 10.2-meters at 12.0 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag, including 4.2-meters at 28.3 g/t Au and 49 g/t Ag.
New popcorn recall: Check your pantry for this popular snack

Popcorn recalls might sound unusual, but they do happen, usually when the snack contains undeclared allergens that can trigger a potentially life-threatening condition. That’s the case with the Snak King popcorn recall from earlier this week. Some of the O Organics popcorn lots contain milk, which doesn’t appear on the packaging. People who suffer from milk allergies or are sensitive to milk should not consume the product, as it can potentially lead to significant adverse effects.
Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
Warning millions would struggle if cash phased out

Ten million people would struggle to cope in a cashless society even though only 17% of payments are now made with notes and coins, a report has found. Going cashless would make budgeting difficult and would be a "major inconvenience" to another 15 million, the Royal Society of Arts (RSA) found.
Toyota owners could get cash rebates as company is forced to pay $2BILLION to thousands of Australians who bought faulty Hilux, Fortuner and Prado cars

Toyota could be forced to pay out almost $2 billion to Australian customers who were sold cars with faulty engine filters, after the auto giant lost a class action lawsuit. In a Federal Court judgment handed down on Thursday, Justice Michael Lee found thousands of people who bought some of the brand's top-selling cars were eligible for a payout.
Popular Chain Stores Scheduled to Close in 2022

From Kroger and its family of companies to dozens of other venerable chains, the forecast for 2022 is mixed at best. This article is free of bias, and is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Kroger.com, LoveMoney.com, Wikipedia.org, MacroTrends.net, Fortune 500, and Offers.com.
