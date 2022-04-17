GOLD BASIN drills 6.1m at 7.9g/t gold from surface at cyclopic deposit

Calgary, Alberta – TheNewswire - April 14, 2022 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC); (OTC:TCVNF); (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce drill results from its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Results for drill hole JES-22-59 are provided in this release, a core twin of RC drill hole JES-20-32 which returned 94.6-meters at 1.6 g/t Au (see Figure 1). Drill hole JES-22-59 was previously mentioned in a news release (see NR February 15, 2022) where a mineralized breccia host was observed in drill core correlating to the Main Zone at Pilar. JES-22-59 returned 116.9-meters at 1.2 g/t Au and 7 g/t Ag, including an impressive 48.1-meters at 2.8 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag. High-grade gold-silver mineralization was recorded adjacent to a heavily faulted and altered zone returning 10.2-meters at 12.0 g/t Au and 23 g/t Ag, including 4.2-meters at 28.3 g/t Au and 49 g/t Ag.

