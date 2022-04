The Devils ’21-22 season is coming to an end, and with only seven games to play, you might as well tough it out and watch the rest of the games. You never know; maybe some of the young kids will catch you by surprise. Maybe you want to watch Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier blossom into elite talent, maybe you want to see if Mackenzie Blackwood comes back and returns to form, or maybe you’re just a sucker for pain.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO