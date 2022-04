JACKSONVILLE — Molly Wilson comes in a volleyball hitter’s package at 5-foot-11, but a volleyball setter she is. “I like to run the floor,” she said. She ran it well as a four-year starter for Jacksonville High School, and she’ll get the chance to set for Albany State University, an NCAA Division II school based in Albany, Ga. The Golden Eagles senior celebrated her signing with the Golden Rams during a ceremony Monday in the Jacksonville High library.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO