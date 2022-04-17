Legals for April, 17 2022

No. 28535 SECTION 00 11 16 INVITATION TO BID Separate sealed bids for the Big Mountain County Sewer District Infiltration & Inflow Mitigation Project will be received by the Big Mountain County Sewer District (BMCSD), Attn: Jennifer Sato, Board President, at the BMCSD Maintenance Shop -3808 Big Mountain Road, Whitefish, MT 59937, until 2:00 p.m. local time on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, and then publicly opened and read aloud. Bids submitted via post shall be received by BMCSD at its mailing address (P.O. Box 1252, Whitefish, MT 59937) by May 2, 2022 @ 5:00 pm. The project will include the furnishing of all labor, skill, equipment, and construction materials to construct the proposed improvements to the (BMCSD) wastewater collection system in accordance with the plans and specifications. Bids will be for a single prime contract, bid on a Unit Price basis. The project will generally consist of the following work: * Replace 1,062 LF of 8" PVC gravity sewer main; * Replace 120 LF of 4" PVC gravity service pipe; * Spot repair 8" sewer at 1 location; * Improvements to 40 manholes, including; o Replace 7 manholes; oExcavate and waterproof wrap 19 manholes; oInstall exterior chimney seals on 40 manholes; oInstall concrete collars on 6 manholes * Abandon one manhole * All appurtenant work: bypass pumping; dewatering; traffic control; asphalt and surface restoration; etc. The contract documents, consisting of Drawings and Project Specifications, may be obtained at the office of AMCE at 1064 N. Warren St., Helena, MT 59601 (phone: 406-449-3303). The Instructions to Bidders outlines specific requirements for all Bidders to observe. The required payment for a complete set of contract documents is $150 per set or $50 for electronic media, which is not refundable. A Set of Drawings and Project Specifications can be examined online at AMCE's website at www.a-mce.com, available April 17, 2022. Bidders must purchase a numbered set of drawings & specifications in order to be placed on the official Planholders list and to submit a responsive bid. A Set of Drawings and Project Specifications on the Project will be made available to the local and regional Plans Centers. There will be a Pre-Bid Conference at the BMCSD Maintenance Shop, (Phone 406-863-2465) at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Interested CONTRACTORS are encouraged to attend. CONTRACTORS and any of the CONTRACTOR's subcontractors submitting a bid on this project will be required to obtain registration with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) Contractor Registration Unit prior to submitting bids. Forms for registration are available from the Department of Labor and Industry, P.O. Box 8011, 1805 Prospect, Helena, Montana 59604-8011. Information on registration can be obtained by calling 1-406-444-7734. All laborers and mechanics employed by CONTRACTORs or subcontractors in performance of the construction work shall be paid wages at rates as may be required by the laws of and the state of Montana. The CONTRACTOR must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religious views, gender or national origin. The highest of Montana Prevailing Wage or Federal Davis-Bacon Wage Rates apply to this project. Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier's Check, or Bid Bond payable to the Big Mountain County Sewer District, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Successful BIDDERS shall furnish an approved Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance as required shall be provided by the successful BIDDER(s) and a certificate(s) of that insurance shall be provided. Bidders must demonstrate their qualifications to do the work. This project is funded with grant and loan funding from the DNRC Renewable Resources Grant Program, Montana Department of Commerce Treasure State Endowment Program and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) administered by the Montana DNRC. Award of the project will be contingent upon available funding and award concurrence from the MDNRC, MDOC and ARPA fund administrators. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled time for the public opening of bids. The right is reserved to reject any or all proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the OWNER. The Big Mountain County Sewer District is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Big Mountain County Sewer District Jennifer Sato, Board President P.O. Box 1252 Whitefish, MT 59937 INVITATION TO BID 00 11 16-2 April 17, 24, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28516 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on the 2nd day of May, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 201 1st Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana, the City Council of the City of Kalispell shall hold a Public Hearing on proposed amendments to the City of Kalispell Standards for Design and Construction. The amendments are being presented to the Kalispell City Council for their consideration. The City Council, on April 4, 2022, passed a Resolution of Intention to Amend the City of Kalispell Standards for Design and Construction. Any person wishing to address the proposed ordinance may appear at this hearing and make oral statements or present their comments in writing. Written comments may also be submitted for Council consideration by delivering the comments to the City Clerk prior to the hearing, or email to publiccomment@kalispell.com. If there are questions that might be answered by telephone you may call (406) 758-7727. The proposed amendments can be viewed on the city's website at www.kalispell.com/679/Council-Public-Hearings or in the Public Works office at 201 First Avenue East (PO Box 1997), Kalispell 59903. Dated this 4th day of April, 2022. Aimee Brunckhorst, CMC, City Clerk April 10, 17, 24, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28517 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on the 2nd day of May, 2022 at 7 p.m., in the Council Chambers, Kalispell City Hall, 201 First Avenue East, Kalispell, Montana, the Council of the City of Kalispell shall hold a Public Hearing on proposed amendments to the Regulations of the city Water Utility. It is the intent of the City to amend certain parts of its regulations to reflect the additional monthly fee of $3.00 charged to its City sewer users who receive their water from Evergreen Water to reimburse the City for the charges it must pay Evergreen Water for reading the water meters of those City sewer users. The proposed amendments can be viewed on the city's website at www.kalispell.com/679/Council-Public-Hearings or in the Public Works office at 201 First Avenue East, Kalispell. For further information contact: Public Works, P.O. Box 1997, Kalispell, MT, telephone: 758-7720. Any person wishing to address the proposal may appear at this hearing and make oral statements or present their comments in writing. Written comments may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the meeting either by mail at P.O. Box 1997, Kalispell, MT 59903, by email at publiccomment@kalispell.com or in person at City Hall, 201 First Avenue East. For further information contact the Public Works Department at (406) 758-7720. Dated this 4th day of April, 2022. Aimee Brunckhorst, CMC, City Clerk April 10, 17, 24, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28540 INVITATION TO BID Online electronic sealed Bids will be received by the City of Whitefish until 11:30 AM, local time, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, for construction of the Armory Park Master Plan - Phase III. All received Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at the City of Whitefish, Council Chambers Conference Room, 418 East 2nd Street, Whitefish, Montana 59937. The proposed work involves the redevelopment of the eastern and southern portions of Armory Park in Whitefish, Montana. The proposed work generally includes grading, drainage improvements, construction of a new parking lot and shared use paths, development of a new irrigation well, lacrosse field resurfacing and irrigation modifications, site amenities, general landscaping, and other miscellaneous improvements. The project includes a Base Bid and multiple Additive Alternates. For this project, bids will only be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN. A contractor may view the contract documents at no cost prior to becoming a Planholder. Project bid documents and addenda must be downloaded from QuestCDN, which will add your company to the Planholder List and allow access to vBid online bidding, for the submittal of your bid. Complete digital project bidding documents are available to download at www.questcdn.com or www.rpa-hln.com/rpa-current-projects-bidding.html, (eBidDoc #8137012) for a non-refundable charge of $15.00. Bidders will be charged an additional fee of $40.00 to submit a bid electronically. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital project information and vBid online bid submittal. The contract documents, consisting of half size Drawings and Project Specifications, may be examined or obtained at the office of Robert Peccia and Associates, located at 102 Cooperative Way, Suite 300, Kalispell, MT 59901, (406) 752-5025 for a non-refundable fee of $150 per set. In addition, the Drawings and Project Specifications may also be examined at all plan room centers available through MontanaBid.com. A prebid conference will be held at the Whitefish City Hall Council Chambers Conference Room, 418 East 2nd Street in Whitefish, commencing at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Those interested in bidding the project are encouraged to attend this meeting. Each bidder shall submit a certified check, bid bond, cashier's check, bank money order or bank draft payable to the City of Whitefish and drawn and issued by a national banking association located in the State of Montana or by any banking corporation incorporated under the laws of the State of Montana for an amount which shall not be less than ten percent (10%) of the bid, as a bid security. The bid security shall identify the same firm as is noted on the bid proposal forms. Within 10 calendar days after the Notice of Award, the successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond guaranteeing faithful performance and the payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the contract. The bonds will each be equal to 100 percent of the contract amount. Work at the site is to commence within 10 calendar days after the written Notice to Proceed is issued. Contract Time and Construction Dates shall be as set forth in the Special Provisions. The project includes liquidated damages that will be assessed as set forth in the Special Provisions per calendar day if the work is not complete within the allotted contract time. Each bidder will be required to be registered with the State of Montana, Department of Labor and Industry prior to bidding this project. CONTRACTORS and any of the CONTRACTOR'S subcontractors doing work on this project will be required to obtain registration with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). Forms for registration are available from the Department of Labor and Industry, P.O. Box 8011, 1805 Prospect, Helena, MT 59604-8011. Information on registration can be obtained by calling (406) 444-7734. CONTRACTORS are not required to have registered with the DLI prior to bidding on this project but must have registered prior to execution of the construction agreement. All laborers and mechanics employed by CONTRACTORS or subcontractors in performance of the construction work shall be paid wages at rates according to the current Montana Prevailing Wage Rates. The CONTRACTOR must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of 60 days after the date for opening bids. The City of Whitefish reserves the right to reject all Bids, to waive informalities, and to reject nonconforming, irregular, non-responsive or conditional Bids. Advertising Dates: Daily Interlake March 20, 2022 March 27, 2022 April 3, 2022 April 10, 2022 April 17, 2022 THE CITY OF WHITEFISH By: /s/ Michelle Howke Whitefish City Clerk April 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28403 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice, pursuant to Section 76-2-205(1), M.C.A., that it will hold a public hearing to consider a change in the zoning designation in a portion of the Southeast Rural Whitefish Zoning District from AG-20 (Agricultural) and SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from AG-20 (Agricultural) and SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to SAG-5 (Suburban Agricultural) are described as: Parcel 1: The North Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2NW1/4SW1/4) of Section 10, Township 30 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. Parcel 2: A tract of land located in the North Half of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (N1/2S1/2NW1/4SW1/4) of Section 10, Township 30 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana, described as Parcel c of Certificate of Survey No. 2531. The regulations defining the AG-20, SAG-10, and SAG-5 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners, 800 South Main, Room 302, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on for file for public inspection at the Commissioners' Office and at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. The public hearing will be held on the 28th day of April, 2022 at 10:00 o'clock a.m. in the Commissioners' Chambers, Third Floor, Courthouse, Kalispell, Montana. At the public hearing, the Board of Commissioners will give the public an opportunity to be heard regarding the proposed change to the Southeast Rural Whitefish Zoning District. Written comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by the Commissioners if received prior to the hearing. DATED this 7th day of March, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/ Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman April 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28404 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice, pursuant to Section 76-2-205(1), M.C.A., that it will hold a public hearing to consider the creation of a new zoning district to be known as the Parker Zoning District. The boundaries of the proposed district are described as Lot 1 of Kalbfleisch-Parker Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the Office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana, in Section 35, Township 32 North, Range 19 West, P.M.M in Flathead County, Montana. The proposed zoning district would change the zoning in an area currently within the Canyon Area Land Use Regulatory System (CALURS) from Middle Canyon to R-1 (Suburban Residential). The proposed zoning use classification is described as follows: "R-1 Suburban Residential - A district to provide estate-type development. These areas would normally be located in rural areas away from concentrated urban development, typically not served by water or sewer services, or in areas where it is desirable to permit only low-density development (e.g., extreme topography, areas adjacent to floodplains, airport runway alignment extensions)." The regulations defining the zoning use districts are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations and the Canyon Area Land Use Regulatory System on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners, 800 South Main, Room 302, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed zoning district are also on for file for public inspection at the Commissioners' Office and at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. The public hearing will be held on the 28th day of April, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. in the Commissioners' Chambers, Third Floor, Courthouse, Kalispell, Montana. At the public hearing, the Board of Commissioners will give the public an opportunity to be heard regarding the proposed creation of the Parker Zoning District. Written comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by the Commissioners if received prior to the hearing. DATED this 7th day of March, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/ Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman April 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28498 SECTION I INVITATION TO BID Separate sealed Bids will be received by the Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, 800 South Main Street, Room 302, Kalispell, MT 59901 until 4:00 p.m., local time, WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27, 2022, for the 2022 Pavement Marking Project. All received Bids will be opened and read aloud at 9:00 a.m., local time, THURSDAY, APRIL 28, 2022 in the Commissioners' Chambers, located on the third floor of the Flathead County Courthouse. The project consists of placing pavement markings throughout the Flathead County Roadway System. Various roadways will be receiving pavement markings in Flathead County, and the Contractor should be prepared to mobilize equipment on a daily basis. All Bids must be in accordance with the Contract Documents on file with the Flathead County Road & Bridge Department, 1249 Willow Glen Drive, Kalispell, Montana, (406) 758-5790. Digital project bidding documents are available upon request. Contact the Flathead County Road & Bridge Department for a digital copy of the bidding documents. You may download and print the Contract Documents at no charge, however, all Prime Contractors that intend to offer a bid for this project must contact the Flathead County Road & Bridge Department at the address and phone number stipulated above to obtain an "Official" Bid Proposal form, at no charge, and to get their name added to the Planholders List. The entire set of bidding documents may also be obtained in the form of printed contract documents and specifications, and the "Official" Bid Proposal for a non-refundable deposit of $100.00, if the Contractor chooses not to download and print their own documents. No bids will be considered unless they are submitted on the "Official" Bid Proposal form and the Contractor's name has been included on the Planholders List. A prebid conference will be held at the office of the Flathead County Road & Bridge Department commencing at 1:00 p.m., THURSDAY, APRIL 21, 2022. Those interested in bidding the project are encouraged to attend this meeting. Bids will be received on a price basis as described in the Contract Documents. Bid security in the amount of 10 percent of the total Bid must accompany each Bid. Within 10 calendar days after the Notice of Award, the successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond guaranteeing faithful performance and the payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the contract. The bonds will each be equal to 100 percent of the contract amount. Work at the site is to commence within 10 calendar days after the written Notice to Proceed is issued. Completion of the work is required within Eighteen (18) consecutive calendar days following commencement of work, and all work to be completed by June 30, 2022. The project includes liquidated damages that will be assessed as set forth in the Special Provisions per calendar day if the work is not complete within the allotted contract time. Each bidder will be required to be registered with the State of Montana, Department of Labor and Industry prior to bidding this project. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of 60 days after the date for opening bids. The Board of County Commissioners of Flathead County reserves the right to reject all Bids, to waive informalities, and to reject nonconforming, irregular, non-responsive or conditional Bids. Flathead County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Dated this 29th day of March 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman April 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28518 INVITATION TO BID Separate sealed Bids will be received by the Board of County Commissioners of Flathead County, 800 South Main Street, Room 302, Kalispell, MT 59901 until 4:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, for the 2022 Dust Cost Share Program. All received Bids will be opened and read aloud at 9:15 a.m. local time on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in the Commissioners' Chambers, located on the third floor of the County Courthouse. The Project consists of placing magnesium chloride throughout the Flathead County Roadway System. The Bid will consist of placing approximately 580,890 linear feet of magnesium chloride to existing roadways, assumed at 24 feet wide. Various roadways will be receiving magnesium chloride in Flathead County, and the Contractor should be prepared to mobilize equipment on a daily basis All Bids must be in accordance with the Contract Documents on file with the Flathead County Road & Bridge Department, 1249 Willow Glen Drive, Kalispell, Montana, (406) 758-5790. Digital project bidding documents are available upon request. Contact the Flathead County Road & Bridge Department for a digital copy of the bidding documents. You may download and print the Contract Documents at no charge, however, all Prime Contractors that intend to offer a bid for this project must contact the Flathead County Road & Bridge Department at the address stipulated above to obtain an "official" Bid Proposal form, at no charge, and to get their name added to the Planholders List. The entire set of bidding documents may also be obtained in the form of printed contract documents, specifications, along with maps and the "official" Bid Proposal for a non-refundable deposit of $100.00, if the Contractor chooses not to download and print their own documents. No bids will be considered unless they are submitted on the "official" Bid Proposal form and the Contractor's name has been included on the Planholders List. A pre-bid conference will be held at the office of the Flathead County Road & Bridge Department commencing at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Those interested in bidding the project are encouraged to attend this meeting. Bids will be received on a price basis as described in the Contract Documents. Bid security in the amount of 10 percent of the total Bid must accompany each Bid. Within 10 calendar days after the Notice of Award, the successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond guaranteeing faithful performance and the payment of all bills and obligations arising from the performance of the contract. The bonds will each be equal to 100 percent of the contract amount. Work at the site is to commence within 10 calendar days after the written Notice to Proceed is issued. Completion of the work is required within 21 calendar days following commencement of work. The project includes liquidated damages that will be assessed as set forth in the Special Provisions per calendar day if the work is not complete within the allotted contract time. Each bidder will be required to be registered with the State of Montana, Department of Labor and Industry prior to bidding this project. No Bid may be withdrawn within a period of 60 days after the date for opening bids. The Board of County Commissioners of Flathead County reserves the right to reject all Bids, to waive informalities, and to reject nonconforming, irregular, non-responsive or conditional Bids. Flathead County is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Dated this 5th day of April, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquis Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman April 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28530 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION EVERGREEN ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 797HM) on April 12, 2022, to change the zoning designation in the Evergreen Zoning District from R-1 (Suburban Residential) to R-2 (One Family Limited Residential). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from R-1 (Suburban Residential) to R-2 (One Family Limited Residential) are described as: A TRACT OF LAND, SITUATED, LYING AND BEING IN THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 28, TOWNSHIP 29 NORTH, RANGE 21 WEST, P.M.M., FLATHEAD COUNTY, MONTANA, AND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: Commencing at the northeast corner of Lot 2 of Block 2 of Scenic Tracts (records of Flathead County, Montana), which is on the westerly R/W of a 60 foot R/W known as Scenic Drive; Thence along said R/W S00°14'03"W 30.00 feet to THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE TRACT OF LAND HEREIN DESCRIBED: Thence continuing S00°14'03"W 146.79 feet; Thence leaving said R/W S89°59'08"W 213.58 feet; Thence N00°14'03"E 147.08 feet; Thence S89°56'12"E 213.58 feet to the point of beginning and containing 0.720 ACRES; Subject to and together with all appurtenant easements of record. The regulations defining the R-1 and R-2 zones are contained in the Flathead County Zoning Regulations, on file for public inspection at the Office of the Clerk and Recorder, Courthouse, 800 South Main, Kalispell, Montana, at the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Kalispell, Montana, and on the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office's website, at: http://flathead.mt.gov/planning_zoning/downloads.php. Documents related to the proposed zone change are also on file for public inspection at the Office of the Board of Commissioners and the Flathead County Planning and Zoning Office. For thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice, the Board of Commissioners will receive written protests to the change proposed for a portion of the Highway 93 North Zoning District from persons owning real property within Flathead County whose names appear on the last completed assessment roll of Flathead County and who either are registered voters in Flathead County or execute and acknowledge their protests before a notary public. DATED this 12th day of April, 2022. BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Flathead County, Montana By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman April 17, 24, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28531 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PETITION FOR ANNEXATION TO SOMERS RURAL FIRE DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice, pursuant to Section 7-33-2125(1)(b), M.C.A., that it will hold a public hearing to consider a petition to annex territory into the Somers Rural Fire District. The area proposed to be annexed into the Somers Rural Fire District includes thirteen parcels and approximately 248.54 acres located adjacent to the current boundaries of the Somers Rural Fire District that can legally be described as: That portion of Section 22, Township 27 North, Range 21 West, P.M.,M., Flathead County, Montana, described as follows: Beginning at the West 1/4 corner of Section 22; thence along the West line of the Northwest 1/4, Section 22 North 0°06'03" East 2621.82 feet to the Northwest corner of Section 22; thence along the North line of the Northwest 1/4 South 88°47'03 " East 2654.18 to the North 1/4 corner, Section 22; thence along the North line of the Northeast 1/4, Section 22 South 88°31'17" East 610.00 feet to the Northeast corner of Parcel A as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 18899; thence along the East line of said Parcel A South 9°48'53" East 1027.00 feet to the Northeast corner of Tract 1 as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 15182; thence along the East line of said Tract 1 South 7°13'09" West 551.55 feet to the Northwest corner of Parcel X as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 21310; thence along the North, East & South lines of said Parcel X the following 3 courses: East 634.49 feet, South 3°10'48" West 727.64 feet and West 593.00 feet to the Northeast corner of Parcel 1 as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 21300; thence along the East lines of Parcel 1 & Parcel 2 as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 21300 the following 3 courses: South 14°00'05" East 354.78 feet, North 88°39'16" West 140.02 feet and South 7°15'05" West 780.10 feet to the Southeast corner of Parcel 2 as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 21300; thence along the South line of said Parcel 2 North 88°38'41" West 161.87 feet to the Northeast corner of Parcel B as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 20519; thence along the East, South & West lines of said Parcel B the following 6 courses: South 19°48'11 " West 622.71 feet, North 88°58'59" West 207.83 feet, North 74°22'43" West 678.72 feet, North 0°04'17" East 424.18 feet, North 0°03'36" East 110.83 feet and North 0°03'00" East 67.29 feet to the Southwest corner of Parcel A as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 20519; thence along the West line of said Parcel A North 0°03'00" East 597.96 feet to the Northwest corner of said Parcel A which point is on the South line of Parcel C as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 19987; thence along the South line of Parcel B and Parcel C as shown on Certificate of Survey No. 19987 North 88°39'49" West 1990.05 feet to the Point of Beginning. The Board of Commissioners has received a petition in writing by the owners representing approximately 68% of the land in the area asking that said area be annexed into the Somers Rural Fire District, thereby altering the boundaries of the Flathead County Fire Service Area by transferring the property as described above into the Somers Rural Fire District. The public hearing will be held on the 28th day of April, 2022 at 10:45 AM in the Commissioners' Chambers, Third Floor, Old Courthouse, 800 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT. At the public hearing, the Board of Commissioners will give the public an opportunity to be heard regarding the proposed annexation. Written comments are encouraged and will be reviewed by the Commissioners if received at least three business days prior to the hearing. Dated this 12th day of April, 2022. BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS FLATHEAD COUNTY, MONTANA By: /s/Pamela J. Holmquist Pamela J. Holmquist, Chairman April 17, 24, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28534 NOTICE OF CLOSE OF REGULAR VOTER REGISTRATION AND OPTION FOR LATE REGISTRATION Notice is hereby given that regular* registration for the Federal Primary Election to be held on June 7, 2022, will close at 5:00 p.m., on May 9, 2022. *NOTE: If you miss this regular registration deadline, you may still register for the election by showing up at the county election office up to and including on Election Day. Between noon and the close of business on the day before Election Day, you can complete and submit a voter registration card, but you will need to return to the local election office on Election Day to pick up and vote a ballot. Election Office: 40 11th St West #230, Kalispell MT 59901 Website: http://flathead.mt.gov/election for voter registration forms and absentee ballot applications. All active and inactive**electors of Flathead County, are entitled to vote at said election. **Inactive electors may reactivate by appearing at the polling place in order to vote, by requesting an absentee ballot in any election, or by notifying the County Election Administrator in writing of the elector's current address in the county. Persons who wish to register and who are not presently registered may do so by requesting a form for registration by mail or by appearing at the county election office. If you have moved, please update your registration information by filling out a new voter registration card and submitting it to the county election office. DATED this 11th day of April 2022. Flathead County Debbie Pierson Election Administrator By: Monica Eisenzimer Clerk & Recorder and Election Manager April 17, 24, May 1, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28537 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FLATHEAD COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT The Flathead County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on the items listed below on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, beginning at 6:00 PM in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of the South Campus Building, 40 11th Street West, Suite 200, Kalispell, Montana. Individuals that would like to participate via Zoom meeting may do so by following the instructions below. To access the meeting and give oral public comment, please follow the instructions below. Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83325214503 Meeting ID: 833 2521 4503 One tap mobile +12532158782,,83325214503# US (Tacoma) +13462487799,,83325214503# US (Houston) Dial by your location +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Meeting ID: 833 2521 4503 Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kqUWiyHUt You will be instructed during the meeting when the public comment period is open for each agenda item. You can join the event starting at 5:45 p.m. on May 3, 2022. A request from Breckenridge Surveying & Mapping, PLLC, on behalf of Brent & Kathleen Polanchek, for a conditional use permit for a 'Church and other place of worship' on property located at 855 Demersville Road, Kalispell, MT within the Lower Side Zoning District and zoned AG-80 (Agricultural). The property contains approximately 2.67 acres and can legally be described as Tract 2A in the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter in Section 33, Township 28 North, Range 21 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. A request from Rodney & Tia Macfarlane, for a conditional use permit to build two four-plex apartment buildings on property located at 173 Jewel Basin Court, Bigfork, MT within the Bigfork Zoning District. The property is zoned B-3 (Community Business) and can legally be described as Lot 4 Jewel Basin Plaza Subdivision in Section 24, Township 27 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. This item will be reviewed by the Bigfork Land Use Advisory Committee on Thursday, April 28, 2022 @ 4:00 pm at Bethany Lutheran Church 8559 Highway 35 in Bigfork, MT. A request from Marina Sears for a variance to Section 3.11.040(3)(A) and Section 3.11.040(3)(B) of the Flathead County Zoning Regulations (FCZR), to the front yard setback and the side yard setback requirements for a structure. The subject property is zoned R-2 (One-Family Limited Residential) and SC (Scenic Corridor) and is located at 278 Lakeside Blvd/33 Larchwood Lane, Lakeside, MT within the Lakeside Boulevard North and Scenic Corridor Zoning Districts. The property can legally be described as Lot 6 of Larchwood Summer Homes in Section 7, Township 26 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Flathead County, Montana. All decisions made by the Board of Adjustment are considered final actions. Interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting to make their views or concerns known to the Board. Written comments are strongly encouraged and should be received by the Flathead County Planning & Zoning Office, no later than 5:00 pm, May 3, 2022. Information and documents pertaining to the above requests are on file in the Flathead County Planning & Zoning Office, 40 11th Street West, Ste 220 Kalispell, MT 59901, and may be reviewed during regular office hours, or you may call (406) 751-8200 for more information. Please note agenda items are subject to change without notice. Persons with a disability may request a reasonable accommodation by contacting Elaine Nelson at the Flathead County Commissioner's Office at 758-5503 or TTY (800) 335-7592, or call Montana Relay at 711. Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation. /s/ Erik K Mack, AICP® Planning Director April 17, 2022 MNAXLP _____________________

No. 28389 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE To be sold for cash at a Trustee's Sale on June 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the East door of the Flathead County Justice Center, 920 South Main Street, Kalispell, MT, the following described real property situated in Flathead County, State of Montana: Lot 3 of Amended Plat of Lots 23, 24, and 25 of Block 2 of Mountain View Subdivision, according to the map or plat thereof on file and of record in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, Montana. More commonly known as 550 Maple Drive, Kalispell, MT 59901. Leila J. Klindt, as Grantor, conveyed said real property to Stewart Title Guaranty Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation owed to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for American Advisors Group, beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, by Deed of Trust dated on June 5, 2013, and filed for record in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder in Flathead County, State of Montana, on June 11, 2013, as Instrument No. 201300014262, of Official Records. The Deed of Trust was assigned for value as follows: Assignee: American Advisors Group Assignment Dated: August 19, 2019 Assignment Recorded: August 28, 2019 Assignment Recording Information: as Instrument No. 201900020620 All in the records of the County Clerk and Recorder for Flathead County, Montana. Jason J. Henderson is the Successor Trustee pursuant to a Substitution of Trustee recorded in the office of the Clerk and Recorder of Flathead County, State of Montana, on January 18, 2022, as Instrument No. 202200001501, of Official Records. The Beneficiary has declared a default in the terms of said Deed of Trust due to the Grantor(s) being deceased. By reason of said default, the Beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable. The total amount due on this obligation is the principal sum of $108,716.66, interest in the sum of $86,824.02, other amounts due and payable in the amount of $15,321.56 for a total amount owing of $210,862.24, plus accruing interest, late charges, and other fees and costs that may be incurred or advanced. The Beneficiary anticipates and may disburse such amounts as may be required to preserve and protect the property and for real property taxes that may become due or delinquent, unless such amounts of taxes are paid by the Grantor. If such amounts are paid by the Beneficiary, the amounts or taxes will be added to the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust. Other expenses to be charged against the proceeds of this sale include the Trustee's fees and attorney's fees, costs and expenses of the sale, and late charges, if any. Beneficiary has elected, and has directed the Trustee to sell the above described property to satisfy the obligation. The sale is a public sale and any person, including the Beneficiary, excepting only the Trustee, may bid at the sale. The bid price must be paid immediately upon the close of bidding in cash or cash equivalents (valid money orders, certified checks or cashier's checks). The conveyance will be made by Trustee's Deed, without any representation or warranty, including warranty of title, express or implied, as the sale is made strictly on an as-is, where-is basis, without limitation, the sale is being made subject to all existing conditions, if any, of lead paint, mold or other environmental or health hazards. The sale purchaser shall be entitled to possession of the property on the 10th day following the sale. The Grantor, successor in interest to the Grantor, or any other person having an interest in the property, has the right, at any time prior to the Trustee's Sale, to pay to the Beneficiary, or the successor in interest to the Beneficiary, the entire amount then due under the Deed of Trust and the obligation secured thereby (including costs and expenses actually incurred and attorney's fees) other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligation or to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and Deed of Trust with Successor Trustee's and attorney's fees. In the event that all defaults are cured the foreclosure will be dismissed and the foreclosure sale will be canceled. The scheduled Trustee's Sale may be postponed by public proclamation up to 15 days for any reason. In the event of a bankruptcy filing, the sale may be postponed by the Trustee for up to 120 days by public proclamation at least every 30 days. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder's sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Successor Trustee and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. This is an attempt to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Dated this 17th day of February, 2022. Jason J. Henderson Substitute Trustee 38 2nd Avenue East Dickinson, ND 58601 Telephone: 801-355-2886 Office Hours: Mon.-Fri., 8AM-5PM (MST) File No. MT10639 April 3, 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28474 Montana Eleventh Judicial District Court Flathead County In the Matter of the Name Change of Jack Fisher Paul: Jack Fisher Paul, Petitioner Cause No.:DV-22-302D DAN WILSON Notice of Hearing on Name Change This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Jack Fisher Paul to Jack Clark Fisher. The hearing will be on 05/17/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Flathead County. Date:03/22/2022 PEG L. ALLISON Clerk of District Court BY: /s/ MICHELLE DAVIS Deputy Clerk of Court March 27, April 3, 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28541 LEGAL NOTICE Comprehensive Five-Year Bond Review for Noble Excavating (Hard Rock Mining Operating Permit No. 00182) The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is conducting a comprehensive bond review for Operating Permit No. 00182 issued to Noble Excavating. Noble Excavating's facility and associated disturbances are located on private land in Section 30 of Township 31 North, Range 31 West, approximately two miles northwest of Libby in Lincoln County. DEQ has determined that the current bonding level does not represent the present costs of compliance with the Metal Mine Reclamation Act, administrative rules adopted thereunder, and the operating permit. DEQ is proposing a bond increase of $91,204.00 (from $340,431.00 to $431,635.00). The bond increase is largely due to changes in fuel price, equipment rates, and updated indirect costs such as mobilization, contingency, and administration. The procedure for adjusting bonds as a result of a comprehensive bond review is set forth in Section 82-4-338(3), MCA. The company and the public will have until May 20, 2022, to comment on the proposed bond increase. DEQ will issue a final bond determination after the comment period has expired. The company, or any person with an interest that may be adversely affected by DEQ's final bond determination, may obtain a contested case hearing before the Board of Environmental Review. A written request for a hearing must be filed with DEQ within 30 days of the issuance of the final bond determination, stating the reason for the request. Requests for copies of the bond calculation associated with the comprehensive bond review, and any related questions should be directed to Eric Dahlgren, Hard Rock Mining Section Supervisor, Mining Bureau, Department of Environmental Quality, PO Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620-0901, by telephone at (406) 444-5245 or by e-mail at edahlgren@mt.gov. April 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28506 Notice of Public Hearing on Stringency Written Findings pertaining to the Lake Koocanusa Water Column Selenium Standard On February 25, 2020, at its regularly scheduled public meeting, the Board of Environmental Review (board) determined that Administrative Rule of Montana (ARM) 17.30.632(7)(a), the selenium water column standard for Lake Koocanusa, is more stringent than comparable federal guidelines. The decision came following the submission of two petitions, filed pursuant to Section 75-5-203(4), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), requesting the board review ARM 17.30.632(7)(a) for stringency. Upon the board's stringency determination, the Department of Environmental Quality will comply with MCA 75-5-203, MCA by making the required written findings in accordance with 75-5-203, MCA. The department has completed draft written findings, which are located on the department's website at: https://deq.mt.gov/public/water-public. The department will receive written comments from the public on its proposed findings though May 4, 2022. On April 26, 2022, at 10 a.m., the department will hold a public hearing to receive public comments on the proposed stringency findings. The public hearing will be held in room 111 of the Metcalf Building, 1520 East Sixth Avenue, Helena, Montana with a virtual option through Zoom. More information on the can be found on department's website, including instruction on how to attend remotely, which will be updated on a regular basis, at https://deq.mt.gov/public/water-public. You are invited to submit data, views, or arguments, either orally or in writing, at the hearing. Written data, views, or arguments may also be submitted to Catherine Armstrong, Paralegal, Department of Environmental Quality, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, Montana 59620-0901; faxed to (406) 444-4386; or e- mailed to Catherine.Amrstrong2@mt.gov no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 4, 2022. To be guaranteed consideration, mailed comments must be postmarked on or before that date. April 10, 17, 24, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28538 PUBLIC OPPORTUNITY TO PROTEST TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP OF MONTANA ALL-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES LICENSE GRIZZLY BAR AND CASINO LLC (, Owner(s)) has applied to transfer Montana All-Alcoholic Beverages License No. 07-999-2656-002 to be operated at GRIZZLY BAR AND CASINO, 2849 Mt Highway 82, Bigfork(flathead), Flathead County. The public may protest this license transfer in accordance with the law. Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Flathead County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 07-999-2656-002 and the applicant's name GRIZZLY BAR AND CASINO LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before May 4, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Bigfork(flathead). All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. April 17, 24, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28539 Who can protest this transfer? Protests will be accepted from residents of the county of the proposed location Flathead County, residents of adjoining Montana counties, and residents of adjoining counties in another state if the criteria in 16-4-207(4)(d), Montana Code Annotated (MCA), are met. What information must be included? Protest letters must be legible and contain (1) the protestor's full name, mailing address, and street address; (2) the license number 07-912-0365-003 and the applicant's name LATE THAN NEVER, LLC; (3) an indication that the letter is intended as a protest; (4) a description of the grounds for protesting; and (5) the protestor's signature. A letter with multiple signatures will be considered one protest letter. What are valid protest grounds? The protest may be based on the applicant's qualifications listed in 16-4-401, MCA, or the grounds for denial of an application in 16-4-405, MCA. Examples of valid protest grounds include: (1) the applicant is unlikely to operate the establishment in compliance with the law; (2) the proposed location cannot be properly policed by local authorities; and (3) the welfare of the people in the vicinity of the proposed location will be adversely and seriously affected. How are protests submitted? Protests must be postmarked to the Department of Revenue, Office of Dispute Resolution, P.O. Box 5805, Helena, Montana 59604-5805 on or before May 18, 2022. What happens if the transfer is protested? Depending on the number of protests and the protest grounds, a public hearing will be held in Helena or Whitefish. All valid protestors will be notified of the hearing's time, date and location. Hearings typically are scheduled within 90 days. A protester's hearing testimony is limited to the grounds in the protester's letter. Following the hearing, the Department of Revenue will notify the public whether the license transfer is approved or denied. How can additional information be obtained? The cited MCA statutes are online at leg.mt.gov/bills/mca_toc/. Questions may be directed to Lisa Patzer, Compliance Specialist for the Department of Revenue's Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, at 444-4332 or LPatzer@mt.gov. April 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28533 INVITATION TO BID Sealed bids will be received up to and including 3:00 PM on May 5, 2022, and will be publicly opened and read aloud in the office of Design and Construction, 1522 Ninth Avenue, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701, for the: Somers Beach State Park Interim Improvements Project, FWP # 72168031 near Somers, MT. Bids shall be submitted on the form provided within the Contract Documents. The Contract Documents may be viewed on the Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks website at: https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/design-and- construction/upcoming-bid-openings A refundable deposit of -0- is required for each plan set. A PRE-BID IS SCHEDULED FOR April 26, 2022 AT 11:00 A.M. PARTICIPANTS SHOULD MEET AT SOMERS BEACH STATE PARK 558 SOMERS ROAD. ATTENDANCE IS STRONGLY RECOMMEND. If you would like any further information, please contact Randi Rognlie at (406) 841-4019. All bids over $25,000.00 must be accompanied by a bid security meeting the requirements of the State of Montana in the amount of 10% of the total bid. After award, the successful bidder must furnish an approved Performance Security and a Labor & Material Payment Security each in the amount of 100% of the contract. No bidder may withdraw his bid for at least thirty (30) calendar days after the scheduled time for receipt of bids except as noted in the Instruction to Bidders. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any and all irregularities or informalities and the right to determine what constitutes any and all irregularities or informalities. The State of Montana makes reasonable accommodations for any known disability that may interfere with an applicant's ability to compete in the bidding and/or selection process. In order for the state to make such accommodations, applicants must make known any needed accommodation to the individual project managers or agency contacts listed in the contract documents. Persons using TDD may call the Montana Relay Service at 1-800-253-4091. DESIGN & CONSTRUCTION DEPARTMENT OF FISH, WILDLIFE AND PARKS STATE OF MONTANA April 17, 24, May 1, 2022 MNAXLP _________________________

No. 28532 SURPLUS PROPERTY RESOLUTION April 13, 2022 SURPLUS PROPERTY DISPOSAL Bigfork Elementary School District No. 38 Bigfork High School District No. 38 Flathead and Lake Counties Bigfork, Montana 59911 WHEREAS, the trustees of Bigfork Elementary & High School District No. 38 declared surplus property at a business meeting on April 13, 2022; WHEREAS, the surplus property includes 18 copies of Math Connects, 5th grade textbooks. WHEREAS, the items have been replaced and are no longer needed by the District; WHEREAS, the District would like to dispose of the items; THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, the Math Connects textbooks will be disposed of after Monday, May 2, 2022. Approved by the Board of Trustees of Bigfork Elementary and High School District No. 38, Flathead and Lake Counties, on April 13, 2022 at a regular meeting held in the Bigfork High School library. April 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28480 NOTICE OF ANNUAL SCHOOL ELECTION Notice is hereby given by the undersigned Clerk of West Valley School District No. 1, Flathead County, State of Montana that the Annual School Election will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, by mail ballot. Ballots may be returned to the following locations, at the following times: Location Prior to Election Day: 2290 Farm to Market Rd. and Hours: 8:00am - 4:00pm Location on Election Day: 2290 Farm to Market Rd and Hours: 8:00am - to 8:00 pm Electors will consider the following issues at the election: · One (1) Trustee(s) to be elected for a one (1) year term, · Two (2) Trustee(s) to be elected for a three (3) year term. A qualified registered elector who will be absent from the district during the time the election is being conducted may: a) vote in person in the election administrator's office as soon as the ballots are available and until noon the day before the ballots are scheduled to be mailed; b) make a written request, signed by the applicant and addressed to the election administrator, that the ballot be mailed to an address other than the address that appears on the registration card. The district clerk/election administrator's office is located at: 2290 Farm to Market Rd. Kalispell MT If you miss this regular registration deadline (30 days prior to the election), you may still register for the election by showing up at the county election office by noon on the day before election day. The late registration certificate may be exchanged for a ballot at the school election administrator's office until the close of polls on election day. The county election office is located at: 40 11th Street West, Suite 230 Kalispell MT A late registrant may obtain a ballot on election day at the following location: 2290 Farm to Market Rd. Kalispell MT DATED this 25 day of March, 2022 District Clerk: Cecilia Lewellen April 3, 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________

No. 28481 NOTICE OF SCHOOL BOND ELECTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN by the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of School District No. 1 (West Valley), Flathead County (the "District"), that pursuant to a resolution duly adopted at a meeting of the Board on February 14, 2022, a special election of the registered voters of the District will be held by mail ballot election on May 3, 2022 for the purpose of voting on the question of whether the Board may sell and issue general obligation school building bonds of the District in one or more series in the aggregate principal amount of up to Twenty-Seven Million Three Hundred Thousand and No/100 Dollars ($27,300,000.00), for the purpose of accommodating student enrollment growth in the District by providing funds to pay the costs of acquiring a site consisting of up to 20 acres of land in the District located to the north of Four Mile Drive and near the intersection of Four Mile Drive and West Springcreek Road or another site to be acquired by the District in accordance with Montana law, and designing, constructing, furnishing and equipping thereon a new middle school to include classrooms, science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics labs, a music studio, a library/media center, a gymnasium, a commons area, administration offices, and outdoor playfields and learning areas, making associated improvements, including site work such as roads, utilities, parking lots, and related improvements and costs; designing, constructing, remodeling, equipping, and furnishing improvements to the existing school, which would serve elementary students, to include selective demolition and remodeling of the older portions of the existing school to improve safety, security, accessibility, code compliance and building systems, and making site upgrades to the parking lot and access drives to improve pedestrian safety and traffic flow, and related improvements and costs; and paying the costs associated with the sale and issuance of the bonds. Each series of the bonds shall bear interest at a rate or rates to be determined at the time of sale and be payable semiannually during a term of not more than twenty (20) years. The election will be conducted by the District Clerk solely by mail ballot. Ballots will be mailed to all eligible registered voters in the District on April 14, 2022, and must be returned by each voter either by mail or in person to the District Clerk's Office, West Valley School, 2290 Farm to Market Road, Kalispell, MT 59901, during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.), weekdays (exclusive of holidays), April 15, 2022 through May 2, 2022. On Election Day, May 3, 2022, the only place for deposit of voted ballots will be the office of the District Clerk's Office, West Valley School, 2290 Farm to Market Road, Kalispell, Montana, which will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. All ballots must be in the office of the District Clerk by 8:00 p.m. on May 3, 2022 in order to be counted. All ballots will be tabulated in accordance with Montana law with the preliminary results, if known, expected to be released after 8:00 p.m. that day. A qualified voter who will be absent from the District during the time the election is being conducted may: (a) vote in person in the office of the District Clerk as soon as the ballots are available and until 8:00 p.m. Election Day; or (b) make a written request prior to noon on May 2, 2022, signed by the applicant and addressed to the office of the District Clerk requesting the ballot be mailed to an address other than that which appears on the registration records. An elector may obtain a replacement ballot if his or her ballot is destroyed, spoiled, lost, or not received by the elector by filling out and mailing, emailing, or faxing back a completed replacement ballot request form or by the elector by personally appearing at the office of the District Clerk's Office, West Valley School, located at 2290 Farm to Market Road, Kalispell, Montana. Ballots may be returned in person at the place of deposit listed above, or returned by mail. If returning by mail, please use the then-prevailing first-class-postage price or one Forever Stamp. Postmark date does not apply; ballots returned by mail must be received at the office of the District Clerk by the 8:00 p.m. Election Day deadline to be counted. Please note, all electors, as defined in Section 20-20-301, M.C.A., are those who reside within the District and are registered to vote by the close of registration on April 4, 2022. For electors who miss the close of registration deadline, such electors may register late and vote in the election by appearing in person at the office of the Flathead County Election Administrator located at 40 11th Street West, Suite 230, in Kalispell, Montana and providing to the County Election Administrator the electors' voter registration information in verifiable form prior to noon on May 2, 2022. DATED this 25th day of March, 2022. /s/ Cecilia Lewellen District Clerk April 3, 10, 17, 2022 MNAXLP __________________________