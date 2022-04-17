ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kiernan Shipka Wants to Revisit Her ‘Mad Men’ Role: “I’m Not Done With Sally”

By Ryan Gajewski
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coOcM_0fBjSd2j00

Kiernan Shipka is ready to see what Sally Draper might be up to these days, nearly 15 years after she originated the character on AMC’s beloved series Mad Men .

The Swimming With Sharks actress, 22, told Entertainment Tonight that she would be open to revisiting the role at some point to explore a grown-up version of Sally, whose parents are Don Draper (Jon Hamm) and Betty Draper (January Jones). Mad Men , created by Matthew Weiner, premiered July 19, 2007, and went on to win the Emmy Award as outstanding drama series for four straight years.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“I’m not done with Sally,” Shipka shared. “I don’t think she’d be in New York. I think she’d do L.A.…but I’m not done with her at all.”

Although she didn’t specify whether she had recently discussed the possibility with anyone else from the show, the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum made it clear that she remains close with her TV dad. “I always love seeing him,” Shipka said of Hamm. “I’ve run into him so much lately.” She continued about their run-ins, “We speak like adults now. It’s great.”

Back in 2015, Lionsgate TV COO Sandra Stern told The Hollywood Reporter that there had been talk of possibly developing a spinoff set in the present day. “Given the fact that [ Mad Men ] ends nearly 50 years ago, most of the characters would be dead,” Stern said at the time. “Sally was the one character young enough that you could see her 30 or 40 years later.”

The exec, who pointed out that a possible spinoff for Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss) had also been discussed, added, “Matt wasn’t comfortable committing to a spinoff.”

Later in 2015, Hamm told Entertainment Weekly that he could envision a spinoff in which Sally comes of age. “I’d watch that show,” he said. “ Sally Through the Decades .”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Natasha Lyonne on Her Ride to ‘Russian Doll’ and Telling Her Own Stories

When Natasha Lyonne was a recovering child actor, making her way through late-’90s Manhattan, she didn’t just use Film Forum as her cinematic education. The landmark theater in Greenwich Village was how she got dates. “Back when I used to drink, I would go to bars with the calendar sheet, walk up to guys and try to pencil them in based on a showing,” the quintessential New Yorker recalls to The Hollywood Reporter, over Zoom in early April, of her time spent watching movies on Houston Street. “I would write down their name and say, ‘Double Indemnity Tuesday, I’ll see ya...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Seth Rogen Joins Bill Murray in Aziz Ansari’s ‘Being Mortal’ Comedy-Drama

Seth Rogen has joined the cast of Being Mortal, Aziz Ansari’s comedy-drama and feature directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures. Rogen will star alongside Bill Murray and Ansari in the film based on health expert Atul Gawande’s nonfiction book Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. The New York Times Review of Books described it as a “moving and clear-eyed look at aging and death in our society, and at the harms we do in turning it into a medical problem, rather than a human one.”More from The Hollywood ReporterOscar Parties 2022: Inside the A-List EventsBill Murray to Launch NFT...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen Get Weird in Teaser Trailer for David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’

David Cronenberg, it is safe to say, is back. Neon has dropped the first teaser trailerfor Cronenberg’s new drama, Crimes of the Future, and it is jam-packed with the sort of wild body-horror and nightmare imagery fans of the Canadian director of The Fly, Eastern Promises and Dead Ringers have come to expect.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Regency Fashion of 'Bridgerton' Season 2: "It's All About the Details"Cannes 'Top Gun' Again With Heady Lineup of Festival Veterans, High-Profile Indie Titles and Curiosity-Peaking Genre Fare'Squid Game' Star Lee Jung-jae's Directorial Debut 'Hunt' to Premiere at Cannes The one-minute teaser features mysterious and frankly...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘UnWrapped:’ Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger Navigate Mental Health and Hollywood’s Shady Side in Roku’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’

Former model Julia Rothenberg also discusses her transition into socially conscious filmmaking. In honor of women’s history month, the “UnWrapped” podcast has three incredible guests who join us in conversation. First up, we hear from Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger who take us behind the scenes of their latest project, “Swimming with Sharks,” which premiered earlier this month at SXSW.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiernan Shipka
Person
Elisabeth Moss
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Matthew Weiner
Elle

Jason Momoa Just Responded To Rumours He's Dating Kate Beckinsale

It's been over a week since Aquaman's Jason Momoa was spotted lending his coat to Kate Beckinsale at an Oscars after party – since then, fans have been debating whether the move was a flirtatious one, or simply Momoa being chivalrous. Naturally, in celeb land, the romance rumours between...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jim Carrey video showing actor forcibly kissing Alicia Silverstone resurfaces after Will Smith criticism

Jim Carrey is being called out for “hypocrisy” after saying that Will Smith “should have been” arrested for hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars.The actor, 60, criticised Smith in the wake of the ceremony, in which Smith walked on the stage and struck Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. It is unknown whether Rock knew about Pinkett Smith’s alopecia diagnosis.”I have nothing against Will Smith – he’s done great things, but that was not a good moment,” Carrey told CBS host Gayle King. “It cast a shadow over everyone’s shining moment...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Two Months After Split From Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet Was Seen Out With A Ring On Her Left Finger

Much of the public seemed surprised when longtime partners Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet jointly announced this past January that they’d decided to divorce. Since then, reports have given alleged reasons for the couple’s decision to split, but it’s also been rumored that the couple could be looking to reconcile. Neither star has confirmed whether this is indeed the case, yet a recent development may get those gears of speculation churning again. Because it would seem that two months after the separation confirmation, Bonet was seen sporting a ring on her left finger.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mad Men#Entertainment Tonight#Amc Networks#Lionsgate Tv
SheKnows

Demi Moore Has Reportedly Been Quietly Dating A Highly Respected Chef

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore has rarely been averse to sharing details regarding her personal life. The actress regularly offers updates about her three stunning daughters, whom she shares with ex Bruce Willis, and more recently showed her former husband a lot of support following news that he’s taking a step back from acting due to his aphasia diagnosis. But there’s one part of Moore’s life she’s kept pretty guarded as of late — her dating life. Now, however, a new report suggests the A Few Good Men star has been quietly dating chef Daniel Humm...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy