Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
Here are the Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, March 22, 2022:. The jackpot was an estimated $39 million with a cash option of $25.3 million, according to the Mega Millions website. There was no winner so the jackpot will climb to $50 million with cash option of $31.7 million...
A Michigan man is making plans to take his family somewhere warm after winning a $4 million lottery jackpot. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought two EXTREME CA$H scratch-off tickets from a Marathon gas station, Michigan Lottery said Wednesday. One of those tickets revealed he had won the...
ONE lucky person could instantly get super-rich thanks to the Mega Millions. Friday's Mega Millions lottery has $20million on the line as the top prize, with a cash option of $12.1million. Mega Millions draws take place every Tuesday and Fridays, at 11pm ET. Friday's draw comes after Wednesday night's massive...
People often languish in the idea of waking up to find that their life has been changed by a huge monetary windfall that happened while they slept. Most of us call that dreaming. But for at least one player in last night's Mega Millions multi-state lottery game that dream has come true. That is if you count adding $106 million dollars to your personal net worth a financial windfall.
It took several tries for this South Carolina man to finally scratch a winning ticket that nearly stopped his heart. The man, from Central, a town about 30 miles from the Tennessee state line, stopped to pump gas when he decided to buy a couple of $2 tickets, according to a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
WASHINGTON, N.C. — A woman who said she hadn’t played the lottery in years is now $100,000 richer after buying a ticket to honor her late brother. “It makes me feel like he’s watching over us,” Teresa Ellis said in a statement after winning. “It feels like this is what he had planned for me. It’s kind of surreal.”
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $50 million, with a cash option valued at $31.7 million. The winning numbers were: 3, 13, 42, 51 and 58. The Mega Ball drawn was 17 with a Megaplier of 2x. While no one across the...
No one matched all six numbers in Monday's Powerball drawing, and the estimated jackpot has now climbed to $156 million for tonight's drawing. The one-time cash payout would be $109 million. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: 1-15-26-63-65, Powerball: 16. A basic Powerball ticket costs $2, and to claim the...
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
