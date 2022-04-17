ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Gimme' Shelter – Ronzio is at the Providence Animal Control Center

By RINewsToday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonzio is looking for a home where he will get lots of attention from his people and he may also like to live with another cat!. He’s getting kinda chunky with us here at PAC so we’d love to...

