In the Arena with Congressman David Cicilline
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island about issues relevant to the people of the state. This week, Paolino interviews Congressman...rinewstoday.com
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island about issues relevant to the people of the state. This week, Paolino interviews Congressman...rinewstoday.com
This man is an embarrassment to the state of Rhode Island he doesn’t care about Rhode Islanders he doesn’t care about the taxpayers because if he did he would be talking about the most important issues on hand which is closing our borders round and then people up and putting them back where they belong come in this country the right in the legal way open our pipelines for I guess in oil we were independent and all they care about is bringing illegal immigrants in the state of Rhode Island sanctuary cities want to give them drivers license and they get everything free how is that helping the taxpayers this man is an embarrassment and I hope and pray that they vote him out we need people in office that are going to be doing their jobs not what they want to do and do anything they want with our money without consulting us
next time you see his name on the ballot ask yourself " what has he actually done to better my situation and does he really represent my values?*
Comments / 9