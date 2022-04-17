Your RI Weather Today, April 17, 2022 – John Donnelly

A strong spring storm will bring much needed snow to the Cascades and create a wind storm for the East side. The highest winds should ramp up late tonight after 11pm. A strong front will bring gusty winds to much of the forecast area from late Sunday through Monday. Strongest winds are expected east of the Cascades. Gusty winds at the coast and in higher terrain west of the Cascades. Use extra caution with high-profile vehicles. Power outages possible in strongest winds. Wind direction will be from the west to southwest.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO