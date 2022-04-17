Your RI Weather Today, April 17, 2022 – John Donnelly

For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. We'll have clear skies to start the weekend, and they'll stay fairly clear all weekend long. Unfortunately, though, things won't be clear and calm. The winds today will be gusting up to 30 mph this afternoon and present a high fire danger, which could be problematic on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses like the Talmadge Bridge. You'll also find the winds causing a Small Craft Advisory over the Atlantic.
