ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your RI Weather Today, April 17, 2022 – John Donnelly

By John Donnelly
rinewstoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold front clears through in the morning with showers ending before dawn, cloud cover thinning by mid morning. A northwesterly breeze kicks up during the day as high pressure squeezes in...

rinewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY NIGHT: We’re expecting great weather for the Mississippi Braves game tonight. Temperatures will drop through the 60s and into the mid 50s by the end of the game under fair skies. Temps will be near 50 by sunrise Wednesday morning. We will see increasing clouds after midnight with a light southeast wind. WEDNESDAY: A […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Rhode Island State
AccuWeather

Nor'easter to bring late-April blast of winter

Winter is clinging on for dear life as calendars mark about a month since the first day of spring. An initial blast of snow and cold for the Easter weekend is set to precede a more impactful nor'easter headed to the northeastern United States this upcoming week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Breezy Monday Before Rain, Snow Moves in Midweek

A northwest air flow will provide us with breezy and dry conditions today with temperatures above average once again. The exception will be across the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, where we will see some snow showers from the upsloping winds. Winds will be a factor as they...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyndon State College
CBS 46

Gorgeous weather today, storms and rain Wednesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We begin the day with chilly temperatures, but warm into the 70s by this afternoon. Sunny and gorgeous with a nice breeze and a quick warm-up through the day. High: 73° Average High: 67° Chance of Rain: 0%. What You Need to Know:. Tonight...
ATLANTA, GA
Klamath Alerts

Weather Outlook: Spring Storm Arriving Tonight

A strong spring storm will bring much needed snow to the Cascades and create a wind storm for the East side. The highest winds should ramp up late tonight after 11pm. A strong front will bring gusty winds to much of the forecast area from late Sunday through Monday. Strongest winds are expected east of the Cascades. Gusty winds at the coast and in higher terrain west of the Cascades. Use extra caution with high-profile vehicles. Power outages possible in strongest winds. Wind direction will be from the west to southwest.
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Warmup for central, southern U.S. to spark more severe weather

More rounds of severe weather are forecast to target the central and eastern United States the coming week, with springtime warmth set to make a come back in between. A month into the official start of spring, residents across the country are keeping an eye out for severe weather. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more thunderstorms are expected in the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Mix 97-3

29 Years Ago April 19, 1993: A Tragic Day In South Dakota History

It's a day that South Dakotans will never forget. April 19, 1993. It some ways it's hard to believe it happened 29 years ago. South Dakota Governor George Mickelson and seven others were killed in an airplane crash near Dubuque, Iowa shortly before 4:00 P.M. I had first met the...
WWL-AMFM

Nice weather this week

This week will continue the nice weather trend. “Expect Monday to transition into a nice day. Drier and cooler air will move in through the day. We’ll see sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. It will be breezy with north winds
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Calm weather today, but river flooding is expected

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tuesday’s storm system brought violent weather to much of the South. Locally, we had storm reports that ranged from confirmed tornadoes which caused damage, to straight-line wind damage reports and flooding rain. Rainfall totals ranged from 2-4 inches. Thankfully, today is a calmer day with...
MERIDIAN, MS
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Nor’easter could hit N.J. with heavy rain after freezing temps

After showers fell over parts of New Jersey on Saturday evening, the state saw a dip in temperatures which could make way for a stronger storm. As the Easter weekend winds down, forecasters say a coastal storm could still shift into a strong nor’easter late Monday or early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain to the Garden State and potential snow and ice to parts of Pennsylvania, New York State and northern New England.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Windy weather today but sunny all weekend

For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. We'll have clear skies to start the weekend, and they'll stay fairly clear all weekend long. Unfortunately, though, things won't be clear and calm. The winds today will be gusting up to 30 mph this afternoon and present a high fire danger, which could be problematic on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses like the Talmadge Bridge. You'll also find the winds causing a Small Craft Advisory over the Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy