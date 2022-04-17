ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Minnesota hosts San Jose after Hartman’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

San Jose Sharks (29-34-11, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-21-7, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -257, Sharks +207; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Minnesota after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild’s 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

The Wild are 24-16-3 in conference play. Minnesota averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 112 total minutes.

The Sharks are 15-22-6 in Western Conference play. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads the team with 33 total goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 9, Minnesota won 5-2. Jordan Greenway scored two goals for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 93 total points for the Wild, 43 goals and 50 assists. Kevin Fiala has six goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Meier leads the Sharks with 33 goals and has 73 points. Brent Burns has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Tyson Jost: day to day (lower body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

76ers take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 214.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/16/22 vs San Jose Sharks

The Dallas Stars wrap up their three-game homestand with a Saturday night matchup against the struggling San Jose Sharks. Jake Oettinger has had an excellent season. He is 26-13-1 with a .914 save percentage and 2.53 goals-against average. The 23-year-old Minnesota native is in just his second NHL season and the first as a true starter. However, after a tremendous first half of the year, he has seen his numbers dip a bit recently.
SAN JOSE, CA
Reuters

Surging Blues slam Predators for 9th straight win

EditorsNote: adds mention of 7-goal period in graf 1. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

