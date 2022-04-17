ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Vegas faces New Jersey in non-conference battle

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New Jersey Devils (26-42-7, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (41-30-5, fourth in the Pacific)

Paradise, Nevada; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits Vegas for a non-conference matchup.

The Golden Knights have gone 21-14-3 in home games. Vegas ranks eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Mark Stone with 0.6.

The Devils are 10-25-3 on the road. New Jersey ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.1 assists.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Whitecloud leads the Golden Knights with a plus-24 in 53 games this season. Jonathan Marchessault has four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 26 goals and has 56 points. Yegor Sharangovich has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.4 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Devils: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while allowing 4.1 goals per game with an .857 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Devils: Miles Wood: out for season (hip), Jack Hughes: out for season (knee), Jonas Siegenthaler: out for season (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

