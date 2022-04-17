Toronto hosts New York following overtime win

New York Islanders (35-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (49-20-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -200, Islanders +166; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the New York Islanders after the Maple Leafs beat Ottawa 5-4 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are 29-11-3 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has scored 289 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 58.

The Islanders are 22-16-4 in conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.0 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 58 goals and has 102 points. Mitch Marner has 19 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Brock Nelson has 56 total points while scoring 34 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 5.2 goals, 8.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: day to day (illness), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.