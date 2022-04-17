ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Toronto hosts New York following overtime win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

New York Islanders (35-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (49-20-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -200, Islanders +166; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the New York Islanders after the Maple Leafs beat Ottawa 5-4 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are 29-11-3 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has scored 289 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 58.

The Islanders are 22-16-4 in conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.0 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 58 goals and has 102 points. Mitch Marner has 19 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Brock Nelson has 56 total points while scoring 34 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 5.2 goals, 8.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: day to day (illness), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

MAPLE LEAFS SET A PAIR OF FRANCHISE RECORDS IN WIN OVER ISLANDERS

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the New York Islanders on Easter Sunday, and they did so without star forward Auston Matthews, who's day-to-day with a minor injury. Despite not having the 58-goal man in their lineup, the Maple Leafs were able to down the Islanders by a score of 4-2. With their win, the Maple Leafs set a pair of franchise records for most wins in a single season with 50 and most points in a single season with 106.
ELMONT, NY
NBC Sports

Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Penguins

The Boston Bruins have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins are postseason bound for the sixth straight season under coach Bruce Cassidy and 13th time in the last 15 seasons overall. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored for the B's while Jeremy Swayman turned aside 23 of 24 shots he faced from Sidney Crosby and the mighty Pens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Commentary: 2 Likes & 2 Dislikes – Giordano & Bunting

It wasn’t pretty, but it was exciting and nail biting. The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a comeback 5-4 overtime home (er road) win over the Ottawa Senators in front of thousands of Maple Leafs’ fans in Ottawa on Saturday night. If we think way back to October...
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Jake Muzzin
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
Semyon Varlamov
Person
Cal Clutterbuck
Person
Scott Mayfield
CBS New York

Islanders lose to Leafs, get eliminated from playoff contention

TORONTO -- Jack Campbell made 27 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs set franchise records for victories and points, beating the New York Islanders 4-2 on Sunday night without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews.William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf scored to help Toronto improve to 50-20-6 and reach 106 points."We've got a great group in here," Campbell said after the record-setting win. "Our coach (Sheldon Keefe ) has done a great job leading the way, and I think all the boys are really growing together."The Maple Leafs also eliminated the Islanders from playoff contention, with Washington wrapping up a...
ELMONT, NY
WGRZ TV

Olofsson, Thompson each score 2 goals as Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

76ers take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 214.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maple Leafs#Eastern Conference
The Associated Press

Blue Jays visit the Red Sox to start 3-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (6-4) vs. Boston Red Sox (5-4) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 2.10 WHIP, two strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -137, Blue Jays +117; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Arizona faces Chicago, aims to halt 7-game slide

Chicago Blackhawks (25-40-11, seventh in the Central) vs. Arizona Coyotes (22-49-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup against Chicago after losing seven straight games. The Coyotes have gone 7-12-2 against division opponents. Arizona averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the NHL. Liam O’Brien...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Maple Leafs knock Islanders out of playoff race

William Nylander collected a goal and an assist and Mitch Marner, Pierre Engvall and David Kampf each scored as the host Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated the New York Islanders from playoff contention with a 4-2 win on Sunday. Michael Bunting had two assists and Jack Campbell made 27 saves for...
ELMONT, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Associated Press

Devils land a blow to Vegas’ playoff hopes with 3-2 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas, which has made the postseason in each of its first four seasons since entering the league, is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NHL

3 Takeaways: Isles Eliminated from Playoffs with 4-2 Loss to Maple Leafs

Islanders to miss playoffs for first time since 2017-18 season. The New York Islanders were officially eliminated from postseason contention on Sunday night, falling 4-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. The mathematical elimination was largely a formality, putting an end to the Islanders longshot playoff hopes. The...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Stanley Cup heads to Montreal, guest of honor at famous restaurant

MONTREAL -- The Stanley Cup had a surprise dinner reservation. Celebrity chef Chuck Hughes hosted the iconic trophy for an intimate one-on-one dinner at Garde Manger on rue Saint-Francois Xavier on Monday, the one day of the week when the restaurant is normally closed for business. "[The Stanley Cup] has...
FOOD & DRINKS
Reuters

NHL roundup: Capitals halt Avalanche's 9-game winning streak

April 19 - Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:46 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night in Denver, snapping Colorado's nine-game winning streak. Alex Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season and Garnet Hathaway added a goal for the...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy