Dallas, TX

Utah visits Dallas with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5; over/under is 203.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Jazz lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz visit the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Jazz won the last matchup 99-93 on April 16 led by 32 points from Donovan Mitchell, while Jalen Brunson scored 24 points for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 108.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Jazz are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Utah is third in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Gobert is averaging 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 24.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 116.0 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 111.8 points, 47.3 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf), Frank Ntilikina: out (tonsillectomy).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

