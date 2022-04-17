Vancouver faces Dallas, looks for 4th straight home win

Dallas Stars (43-27-5, fifth in the Central) vs. Vancouver Canucks (37-28-10, fifth in the Pacific)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Dallas looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Canucks are 23-14-7 in conference games. Vancouver has scored 221 goals and is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game. Bo Horvat leads the team with 31.

The Stars are 14-8-3 against opponents from the Central. Dallas has scored 215 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Jason Robertson leads the team with 36.

Vancouver knocked off Dallas 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on March 26. Elias Pettersson scored two goals for the Canucks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Myers leads the Canucks with a plus-19 in 75 games this season. Pettersson has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Joe Pavelski has 74 total points while scoring 27 goals and totaling 47 assists for the Stars. Tyler Seguin has 9 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 5.9 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: Matthew Highmore: out (upper body), Brock Boeser: day to day (arm), Tanner Pearson: out (upper body), Bo Horvat: out (lower body).

Stars: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (lower-body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.