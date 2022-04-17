ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Blues play the Predators, seek 9th straight victory

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

St. Louis Blues (45-20-10, second in the Central) vs. Nashville Predators (43-27-5, fourth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -105, Blues -115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will look to keep its eight-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Nashville.

The Predators are 28-14-2 in conference play. Nashville ranks sixth in the Western Conference recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Blues are 15-5-3 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is fourth in the league averaging 6.6 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

In their last meeting on March 12, St. Louis won 7-4. Thomas scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 88 total points for the Predators, 20 goals and 68 assists. Ryan Johansen has six goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Vladimir Tarasenko has 73 total points while scoring 32 goals and totaling 41 assists for the Blues. Thomas has six goals and 14 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Blues: 9-0-1, averaging five goals, 9.2 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (undisclosed), Matt Luff: day to day (illness), Michael McCarron: out (upper body).

Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Nick Leddy: day to day (head), Alexei Toropchenko: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

