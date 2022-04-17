ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia hosts Toronto with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: 76ers -7; over/under is 220.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The 76ers defeated the Raptors 131-111 in the last matchup. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 38 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 24 points.

The 76ers are 6-10 against Atlantic Division opponents. Philadelphia has a 6-6 record in one-possession games.

The Raptors are 10-6 against the rest of their division. Toronto is eighth in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds per game. Siakam paces the Raptors with 8.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Embiid is averaging 30.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 blocks for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 20.1 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games for Philadelphia.

Fred VanVleet is averaging 20.3 points, 6.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 26.8 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 51.6% over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points per game.

Raptors: 7-3, averaging 114.1 points, 44.1 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Charles Bassey: out (shoulder), Jaden Springer: day to day (knee).

Raptors: Scottie Barnes: day to day (foot), Thaddeus Young: day to day (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's James Harden (injury recovery) starting on Saturday, Matisse Thybulle to bench

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (injury recovery) is starting in Saturday's Game 1 lineup against the Toronto Raptors. Harden will make his first postseason appearance with Philadelphia after he was rested in their finale. In a matchup against a Raptors' team playing with a 96.9 pace, our models project Harden to score 48.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $9,000.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Bassey
Person
Scottie Barnes
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Thaddeus Young
Person
Pascal Siakam
Person
Fred Vanvleet
ESPN

Miami hosts Atlanta with 1-0 series lead

LINE: Heat -7.5; over/under is 217.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 1-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last matchup 115-91 on April 17 led by 27 points from Duncan Robinson, while Danilo Gallinari scored 17 points for the Hawks.
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

76ers take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 214.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#Atlantic Division
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

Watch: Joel Embiid, Nick Nurse exchange words at end of 76ers’ Game 2 win

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid was dominant Monday night as his team took a 2-0 series lead in their first-round NBA Playoff series against the Toronto Raptors. Embiid scored 19 points in the first quarter alone. At that point, he was on pace for 44 free-throw attempts as Toronto struggled containing the NBA MVP finalist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Unable to win Embiid-less minutes, problems mount for Raptors down 2-0 to 76ers

The Toronto Raptors had done their job early. View the original article to see embedded media. It wasn't pretty, but Fred VanVleet was nailing his threes and the Raptors proved they weren't going to be pushed around. Unlike in Game 1, the Raptors were setting the tone early. A one-point lead for Toronto through the first quarter was a big step in the right direction.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy