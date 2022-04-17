ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden State hosts Denver with 1-0 series lead

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Denver Nuggets (48-34, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (53-29, third in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7.5; over/under is 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Warriors lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last matchup 123-107 on April 17 led by 30 points from Jordan Poole, while Nikola Jokic scored 25 points for the Nuggets.

The Warriors have gone 33-19 against Western Conference teams. Golden State is seventh in the league with 45.5 rebounds led by Kevon Looney averaging 7.3.

The Nuggets are 29-23 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is 21-23 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 5.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 112.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 120.7 points, 43.4 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.2 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Stephen Curry: day to day (foot), James Wiseman: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

