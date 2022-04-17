ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia faces Buffalo, aims to stop home skid

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Buffalo Sabres (28-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (23-41-11, eighth in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -115, Sabres -104; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on Buffalo looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Flyers are 9-28-8 in conference play. Philadelphia is last in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads the team with 50 total points.

The Sabres are 8-13-4 against opponents from the Atlantic. Buffalo ranks 21st in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 32 assists and has 46 points this season. Kevin Hayes has five assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 61 points, scoring 34 goals and collecting 27 assists. Alex Tuch has six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

Sabres: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam York: day to day (lower-body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Patrick Brown: day to day (upper-body), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Carter Hart: day to day (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: day to day (lower-body).

Sabres: Mattias Samuelsson: day to day (undisclosed), Cody Eakin: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Josh Allen Gets Roaring Ovation at Sabres Game

The NFL season and playoffs have been done for over two months, but don’t tell that to Bills fans in Buffalo. As far as we’re concerned, there is no off-season in regards to the Bills. The Buffalo Sabres have just a handful of games remaining in the regular...
BUFFALO, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

POSTGAME 5: Buffalo Beats Flyers, 5-3

The Philadelphia Flyers lost to the Buffalo Sabres, 5-3, at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday evening. The Sabres swept the three-game season series between the teams. In the first period, an early goal by Kevin Hayes (9th) was answered 7:20 later by a Victor Olofsson tally (power play, 19th). Late in the opening period, an Anders Bjork goal (5th) on a Flyers turnover and ill-timed attempted line change sent the Sabres to the locker room with a 2-1 lead.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Home, PA
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Quest For 40 Goals For One Buffalo Sabres Player

There is only four games left in the Buffalo Sabres 2021-2022 regular season. That means just four more games before the Sabres take the ice for training camp in September. While the postseason won’t happen, Sabres fans are happy they finally have a team to cherish again. This is easily the most likable team of the drought, or at least since the likes of Ryan Miller, Thomas Vanek and Jason Pominville were still on the roster.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Bruins clinch playoff berth with win over Penguins

The Boston Bruins have officially punched their ticket to the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Following a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Saturday, the Bruins are postseason bound for the sixth straight season under coach Bruce Cassidy and 13th time in the last 15 seasons overall. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored for the B's while Jeremy Swayman turned aside 23 of 24 shots he faced from Sidney Crosby and the mighty Pens.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
Person
Nick Seeler
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Cody Eakin
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Travis Konecny
WGRZ TV

Olofsson, Thompson each score 2 goals as Sabres beat Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA — Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson each scored twice and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday to sweep a weekend home-and-home series between the non-playoff teams. The Sabres won 4-3 on Saturday night in Buffalo. Anders Bjork had his first goal since Dec. 14,...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Flyers swept by Sabres on the season, continue slide to the finish line

The Flyers' sinking below the Sabres was punctuated Sunday night by a 5-3 loss at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes, Noah Cates and Zack MacEwen scored goals for the Flyers, who were swept in their home-and-home back-to-back set against Buffalo. Mike Yeo's club lost to the Sabres, 4-3, Saturday night at KeyBank Center.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

76ers take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Raptors

Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (48-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 214.5. EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: 76ers lead series 2-0 BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference first round with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sabres 104
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Blues, Wild, Islanders & Sabres

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Panthers Extend NHL’s Longest Active Winning Streak to 10 Games...
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

Sabres sweep weekend series with Flyers

After downing the Philadelphia Flyers, 4-3, in Buffalo on Saturday night, the Sabres took care of business again on Sunday with a 5-3 win at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
NHL

Okposo hits 20 goals as Sabres battle back to beat Flyers at home

Kyle Okposo limped to the podium with a smile on his face. He greeted the media following the Buffalo Sabres' 4-3 comeback win over the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Saturday, but earlier in the game, he was stewing. The Sabres got off to a slow start and found themselves down 2-0 in the first 3:55 of the contest.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Reuters

NHL roundup: Capitals halt Avalanche's 9-game winning streak

April 19 - Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:46 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night in Denver, snapping Colorado's nine-game winning streak. Alex Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season and Garnet Hathaway added a goal for the...
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Devils land a blow to Vegas’ playoff hopes with 3-2 win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nathan Bastian had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Monday night. The Golden Knights blew their chance to gain ground on the Los Angeles Kings in the Pacific Division, and their playoff hopes lessened severely with just five games left to play. Vegas, which has made the postseason in each of its first four seasons since entering the league, is three points back of Los Angeles in the division and four points back of Dallas and Nashville for a wild-card berth.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

857K+
Followers
417K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy