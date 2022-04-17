ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

IMHO Sunday: The USC and Oregon rivalry intensifies

By Greg Katz about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z46r9_0fBj65H300
(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In my humble opinion, cardinal and gold thoughts on what I see, what I hear, and what I think from Los Angeles: Trojans and Ducks: Because it’s unanimous that USC’s main football rivals are UCLA and Notre Dame and not necessarily in that order, it unfairly obscures a rather sobering reality. You just can’t hide it anymore, certainly not after the recent Oregon recruiting victory over the Trojans in securing Seattle, Washington 5-star offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Despite both universities undergoing a head football coaching change, nothing has changed when it comes to the recruiting battles off the field and bragging rights on it. Trojans fans can detest and dislike the Nike Ducks of Eugene for good reason, but it’s apparent they aren’t going away anytime soon. The irony to it all is the the two programs won't play each other during the upcoming 2022 regular season. Trojans and Ducks – Part 2: For a long time and no matter the Oregon head coach, the Ducks have been coming down into SoCal and the West Coast in general and have been a major recruiting and playing field challenge for the Trojans. Let’s forget offensive linemen for a moment but players in general. You can go back to Crenshaw’s electrifying all-purpose performer De’Anthony Thomas, and you can roll your eyes at the loss of defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux from Westlake (Calif) Oaks Christian, who became an All-American and probable first round NFL draft pick later this month.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

College football spring games: Live updates as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State end practices

The biggest day of the spring season in college football has arrived. On Saturday, defending national champion Georgia (1 p.m. ET), SEC champion and national runner-up Alabama (3 p.m. ET) and Big Ten power Ohio State (noon ET) will be among some of the high-profile programs hitting the biggest stage of the spring for their annual scrimmages as they wrap up their sessions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s Easiest Schedule

ESPN’s Football Power Index has released its initial projections for the upcoming 2022 college football season. Which team will play the easiest schedule in the country?. According to ESPN’s strength of schedule projections, the Power Five team with the easiest 2022 schedule is projected to be: UCLA. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Washington, CA
City
Westlake, OR
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Football
City
Crenshaw, CA
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
On3.com

Oregon beats Tennessee for 4-star WR Kyler Kasper

Oregon took the lead early in 2022 for Kyler Kasper before made a move in recent weeks. After taking the needed visits and talking it over with his family, the 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver out of Gilbert (Ari.) Williams Field has committed to the Ducks. Josh Heupel and the Vols...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Recruiting#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#The Nike Ducks#Socal#All American
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

LOOK: 5-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava visits Hawaii

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly quarterback Nico Iamaleava may be committed to , but that isn’t stopping him from showing love to the first school to offer him a Division I scholarship. This weekend, the country’s No. 4 overall prospect in the On3 Consensus is visiting Hawaii, which extended him...
LONG BEACH, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lineman Jonah Miller leaving Oregon to enter into transfer portal

Should I stay or should I go? That seems to be the question on college athletes’ minds more than ever these days and in the case of Jonah Miller, and according to On3.com, the answer is to go. The 6-foot-7, 260-pounder from Tucson, Ariz. came to Oregon has one of the top offensive linemen coming out of high school in 2020 where he opted out of his senior year due to the pandemic, he also redshirted his freshman season at Oregon. He was then moved to the defensive side of the ball in hopes of receiving more playing time. It seems as if the move just wasn’t for Miller. Couple the switch to defense and a brand new coaching staff, it’s not surprising the former four-star recruit has decided to leave the program. List 'He's good, he's not great;' College coaches, NFL scouts offer harsh criticism of Kayvon Thibodeaux
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Ravens Cut Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens parted ways with a notable wide receiver on Monday. According to multiple reports, the AFC North franchise released former third round NFL Draft pick Miles Boykin. Boykin, 25, was a third-round pick out of Notre Dame in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

‘He’s coming in to compete;’ Dan Lanning reacts to Josh Conerly Jr. signing with Oregon Ducks

Signed. Sealed. Delivery TBA. A couple of weeks ago, five-star offensive tackle Josh Conerly, the top-unsigned player left in the 2022 recruiting class, shocked the college football world and committed to the Oregon Ducks. He chose Dan Lanning and Co. over Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans. Now that a couple of weeks have passed and Conerly has signed his national letter of intent with the Ducks, Lanning talked about the magnitude of the commitment and discuss what Conerly’s addition will mean for the team. “I mean, I’m super excited for him to be a part of our program,” Lanning said on Saturday....
OREGON STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
40K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy