ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Notches first save

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Hudson saved Saturday's 5-2 win against Cincinnati, recording one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers Make First Roster Move Of the Season

View the original article to see embedded media. The Dodgers made their first official roster move on Sunday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers announced that they had recalled reliever Phil Bickford and optioned Garrett Cleavinger. The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett was one of the first to report. Bickford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios hitting fifth for Dodgers on Saturday night

Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Edwin Rios is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios will handle designated hitting duties after Max Muncy was shifted to second base, Gavin Lux was moved to left, Chris Taylor was chosen to play in right, and Mookie Betts was rested. In a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Released Defensive Player On Sunday

The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
NFL
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Has Reportedly Landed A New Job

Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Hudson
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Reds starter Tyler Mahle. In 8 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with an .500 OPS and 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Swats second homer

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 7-4 victory versus the Braves on Friday. Bellinger knocked in a run on a groundout in the fourth inning, then plated the Dodgers' final tally with a 402-foot solo blast in the eighth. The productive performance marked the outfielder's fifth multi-hit performance over his past eight contests after starting the season with a pair of hitless affairs. Bellinger is slashing .278/.366/.500 with a pair of homers, three RBI, five runs and three stolen bases to begin the campaign, though his 29.3 percent strikeout rate and .364 BABIP portends some possible regression moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dodgerblue.com

Reds Rookie Hunter Greene Made MLB History Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene made his MLB debut against the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves last week, then drew the Los Angeles Dodgers in what marked the first of what should be several homecomings. The Reds selected Greene out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks with...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy