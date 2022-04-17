Dodgers' Daniel Hudson: Notches first save

Bellinger went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional RBI in a 7-4 victory versus the Braves on Friday. Bellinger knocked in a run on a groundout in the fourth inning, then plated the Dodgers' final tally with a 402-foot solo blast in the eighth. The productive performance marked the outfielder's fifth multi-hit performance over his past eight contests after starting the season with a pair of hitless affairs. Bellinger is slashing .278/.366/.500 with a pair of homers, three RBI, five runs and three stolen bases to begin the campaign, though his 29.3 percent strikeout rate and .364 BABIP portends some possible regression moving forward.

