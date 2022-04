Jump ahead: Game of the night | Picks and props | Analytics edge. Siakam's Slate: Toronto lists Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. and Thaddeus Young as doubtful to play in Monday's matchup with the 76ers. Lineup data with all three off the floor this season reveals a potentially slate-shifting DFS performance from Pascal Siakam; he has posted a whopping 10.7 more DraftKings points per 36 minutes in such scenarios. Siakam paced the Raptors with 92 touches in Saturday's loss -- 34 more than any teammate. Not only is Siakam a building block for cash and tournament lineups, his assist prop of 5.5 stands out given he posted a team-high 14 potential assists on Saturday, while creation duties only grow with Barnes ailing.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO