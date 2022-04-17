ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado plays Washington, aims for 7th straight home win

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Washington Capitals (42-23-10, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (55-14-6, first in the Central)

Denver; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Washington looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Avalanche are 31-4-3 at home. Colorado is second in the league averaging 6.7 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.9.

The Capitals have gone 23-8-5 away from home. Washington ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 47.

In their last matchup on Oct. 19, Washington won 6-3. Evgeny Kuznetsov recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 91 points, scoring 36 goals and registering 55 assists. MacKinnon has nine goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Nick Jensen leads the Capitals with a plus-33 in 69 games this season. John Carlson has four goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .869 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Nazem Kadri: out (upper-body), Ryan Murray: out (hand/wrist).

Capitals: Dmitry Orlov: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

