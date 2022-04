View the original article to see embedded media. The Philadelphia Phillies were desperate for an offensive resurgence as the went into Saturday night on a four game losing streak. They delivered in a bag way, with a 10-3 victory over the Miami Marlins smacking eleven hits and drawing an impressive five walks. Everyone got in the mix offensively as seven of Philadelphia’s nine starters had at least one hit.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO