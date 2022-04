April 16: Leiter tosses four innings of one-hit ball. In his second start of the year, Jack Leiter once again impressed with Double-A Frisco, tossing four innings while giving up one run on one hit in the first game of a doubleheader. He struck out four, but his control was a little erratic at times, as the 21-year-old walked three and needed 75 pitches to complete his outing. Through two professional starts, Leiter has struck out 11 and allowed two runs on two hits in seven innings, good enough for a 2.57 ERA and an even 1.00 WHIP. Gameday »

FRISCO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO