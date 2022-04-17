ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Azed crossword 2,601

The Chambers Dictionary (2014) is recommended.

Rules and requests

£25 in book tokens for the first three correct solutions opened.

Solutions postmarked no later than Saturday to: AZED, The Observer, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU.

