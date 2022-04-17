ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Elections Board member responds to recent Bladen Journal editorial

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago

As a member of the Bladen County Board of Elections, I do not disagree with most of Curt Vincent’s editorial (Friday, April 15).

I freely admit that I lost my temper during the April 12 meeting, and I have apologized to Mr. Vincent, our elections staff members, and my Democratic colleagues on the board. Serving on the Board of Elections is an important job, and one I take seriously. Even more so since, after nearly three years of service, I have seen that elections and the people who work to make them honest and fair are truly under attack.

Mr. Vincent wrote his editorial after attending two meetings. I wonder if he would have written the same words if he had seen what has happened in our meetings and in the office of our election staff for the past three years. Because it has taken three years of near constant harassment to get me to this point.

So yes, after the latest two-day round of the Republican Party chair’s disrespect, threats, and illegal demands directed against our staff and Democratic board members and the resignations of many longtime election workers, all of which pose a threat to free and fair elections in Bladen County, I ran out of patience and told the Republican chair and Republican board member Michael Aycock what I think of their disgraceful behavior.

Yet their unacceptable behavior is no excuse for my unprofessionalism, and I do regret that I allowed myself to stoop to their level. I cannot promise it will not happen again, but I will try to do better.

However, I will not apologize for refusing to state what I believe to be a false oath. If America becomes “indivisible” and provides “liberty and justice for all” my position will change. Until then I will follow God’s directions in Matthew 5 and refuse, as is my constitutional right.

And I will not apologize for being vocal and outspoken in my position as a member of the board as I strive to do my sworn duty as an election official. Nor will I be intimidated into quitting this job.

As to the editor’s opinion of me, Morgan Freeman advises that one should, “never accept criticism from anyone from whom you would not seek advice.” I am going to go with that.

Patsy Sheppard

Tar Heel

Comments / 1

Related
1808Delaware

New Member Joins Delaware County Board Of Elections

The Delaware County Board of Elections has a new member. Tom Foos, a Republican and 27-year resident of Delaware County, was sworn in by Delaware County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge David Hejmanowski during a March 8 ceremony at the BOE’s headquarters. Foos, who retired from the U.S. Marine Corps as...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Government
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Freeman
NBC News

Trump is trying to oust one of South Carolina's rising GOP stars

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Donald Trump, enraged by pointed criticism from the Republican representing South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, endorsed Katie Arrington with the hopes of ridding the party of a libertarian-leaning member who was one of few dissenting voices when it came to Trump's fitness to lead. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elections Board#Democratic#The Board Of Elections#Republican Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WECT

St. James Plantation homeowner cries foul after neighborhood cites him for ‘Black Lives Matter’ flag

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - The residents of St. James Plantation in Brunswick County are expected to abide by the rules of the Property Owner’s Association (POA), which controls things like house colors, noise ordinances, and even what flags people are allowed to display in front of their home. That last item is exactly what has some residents pushing back against the neighborhood and what flags they deem appropriate, and the definition of a ‘political flag.’
SAINT JAMES, NC
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX8 News

Boy on tarmac steals the show at Biden’s arrival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The kid stole the show. When the dignitaries lined up on the tarmac at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Thursday to greet President Joe Biden when he disembarked Air Force One for his speech at North Carolina A&T University, the smallest person created the biggest stir. You could predict the lineup […]
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy