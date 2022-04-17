Elections Board member responds to recent Bladen Journal editorial

As a member of the Bladen County Board of Elections, I do not disagree with most of Curt Vincent’s editorial (Friday, April 15).

I freely admit that I lost my temper during the April 12 meeting, and I have apologized to Mr. Vincent, our elections staff members, and my Democratic colleagues on the board. Serving on the Board of Elections is an important job, and one I take seriously. Even more so since, after nearly three years of service, I have seen that elections and the people who work to make them honest and fair are truly under attack.

Mr. Vincent wrote his editorial after attending two meetings. I wonder if he would have written the same words if he had seen what has happened in our meetings and in the office of our election staff for the past three years. Because it has taken three years of near constant harassment to get me to this point.

So yes, after the latest two-day round of the Republican Party chair’s disrespect, threats, and illegal demands directed against our staff and Democratic board members and the resignations of many longtime election workers, all of which pose a threat to free and fair elections in Bladen County, I ran out of patience and told the Republican chair and Republican board member Michael Aycock what I think of their disgraceful behavior.

Yet their unacceptable behavior is no excuse for my unprofessionalism, and I do regret that I allowed myself to stoop to their level. I cannot promise it will not happen again, but I will try to do better.

However, I will not apologize for refusing to state what I believe to be a false oath. If America becomes “indivisible” and provides “liberty and justice for all” my position will change. Until then I will follow God’s directions in Matthew 5 and refuse, as is my constitutional right.

And I will not apologize for being vocal and outspoken in my position as a member of the board as I strive to do my sworn duty as an election official. Nor will I be intimidated into quitting this job.

As to the editor’s opinion of me, Morgan Freeman advises that one should, “never accept criticism from anyone from whom you would not seek advice.” I am going to go with that.

Patsy Sheppard

Tar Heel